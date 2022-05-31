Lego models of royal family unveiled to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lego models of royal family unveiled to celebrate Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 2:35 pm Updated: May 31, 2022, 2:55 pm
Legoland Windsor’s Platinum Jubilee display is made up of several scenes and is set in the theme park’s Miniland (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A miniature display of the royal family – including a Lego replica of the Queen which took 15 hours to build – has been unveiled at Legoland Windsor to mark the Platinum Jubilee.

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with their three children also feature in the exhibit, as well as a Red Arrows flyover and a street party in front of Windsor Castle.

The display took Legoland Windsor’s model makers around 282 hours to build, using more than 18,000 individual bricks.

Chief model maker Paula Laughton said the team had “pulled out all the stops” to mark the Jubilee.

Platinum Jubilee
The Red Arrows scene took one model maker 33 hours to build (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The display is made up of several scenes and has been set up in the theme park’s Miniland, including a miniature version of the famous Buckingham Palace balcony complete with the Queen and members of her family waving to the crowds below.

A second model of the Queen, which took 15 hours to build and is made up of 1,350 bricks, depicts the monarch in a bright yellow dress and hat in a motorised car heading up The Mall, which is decked out in flags.

Platinum Jubilee
Model maker Paula Young places a Lego replica of the Queen in a display replicating the balcony scene at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Red Arrows have also been created in Lego, with nine planes, which were built by one model maker over 33 hours, flying down The Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Each plane has a wingspan of 8.5in (21.5cm), is made up of 206 bricks and even has a smoke effect.

There is also a replica of a picnic celebration taking place on Windsor’s Long Walk, decorated with flags and bunting as well as street party scenes.

Platinum Jubilee
Model maker Freya Groom places a replica of the Queen in an animated vehicle in the display (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Ms Laughton said: “The royal connection between Windsor and Her Majesty meant that our model maker team had to pull out all the stops to mark this monumental occasion here in Miniland.

“It’s always a joy to be able to recreate iconic moments in British history in Lego form, and we hope guests to the resort will enjoy catching a glimpse of the Queen as they’ve never seen her and the royal family before with a little miniature majesty.”

– The display will be on show from Tuesday until the end of the main Legoland season in November.

