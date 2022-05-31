Police in Northern Ireland answered 76% of 999 calls within 10 seconds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police in Northern Ireland answered 76% of 999 calls within 10 seconds

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 2:47 pm
Police in Northern Ireland answered 76% of 999 calls under ten seconds, new data has shown (PA)
Police in Northern Ireland answered 76% of 999 calls in under 10 seconds, new data shows.

Forces in England, Wales and Northern Ireland strive to answer 90% of emergency calls within that time.

However, across the UK only one service – Avon and Somerset Police – was recorded as meeting the standard over the six months to April 2022.

Hoax calls
The PSNI’s Contact Management Branch at one of the PSNI’s three contact management centres across Northern Ireland (Rebecca Black/PA)

This is according to national statistics released for the first time by the Home Office.

The PSNI said it receives more than 193,000 emergency calls a year.

It said the latest figures show it answers 999 calls within 9.7 seconds on average, making it one of the better performing services.

Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd described a very strong performance.

“It’s very important to us. We understand that when the public have an emergency and want to contact the police that they want their call to be answered quickly and they want the police service to respond quickly so it’s a key operational priority for us as a police service,” he told the PA news agency.

“We deal with a substantial number of calls, people contacting us as a matter of urgency, and our performance in terms of our average call answering time is in the top quarter of the forces in the country, so we’re well towards the top end of the performance across the UK and that just reflects the importance with which we treat this area of business.”

Mr Todd, who is also the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) lead for contact management, pointed to a “significant number” of hoax, prank, or inappropriate 999 calls and urged people to use the service responsibly.

“Each and every one of those calls – and there are a significant number of them – makes it harder for us to answer the genuine emergency calls in the time we’d like to do it,” he said.

“So I’d ask people to remind themselves absolutely in an emergency dial 999 to talk to police if that’s what you require, but only use the 999 call and system when it is appropriate and only do when it is right to do so, because that helps us deliver the service to the people who really need it in a crisis or an emergency.”

