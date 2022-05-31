Harmful algal bloom ‘most likely cause’ of North Sea crab and lobster deaths

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Harmful algal bloom ‘most likely cause’ of North Sea crab and lobster deaths

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 4:05 pm
Hundreds of dead crabs on the beach at Seaton Carew, Hartlepool (Paul Grainger/PA)
A harmful algal bloom is the most likely cause of thousands of dead and dying crabs and lobsters washed up on North Sea beaches last year, officials said.

An investigation into the incident, which saw crustaceans washed ashore along parts of the north-east coast of England between October and December 2021, did not identify any “single, consistent, causative factor”.

But a harmful algal bloom in the area at about the same time was identified as being of significance, a report from a joint agency investigation into the incident said.

There were distressing scenes of large numbers of dead and dying lobsters and crabs on beaches, while fishing crews warned that sparse catches offshore following the event were “catastrophic” for their livelihoods.

Dying animals were observed “twitching” and displaying lethargic behaviour and the inability to right themselves from on their backs.

A spokesperson for the Environment Department (Defra) said: “Defra and partner agencies completed a thorough investigation into the cause of dead crabs and lobsters found washed up on the North East coast between October and December 2021 and concluded that a naturally occurring harmful algal bloom was the most likely cause of the incident.

“We ruled out a number of potential causes including chemical pollution, sewage, animal disease, and dredging.”

The  investigation by the Environment Agency, Centre for Environment, Fisheries and Aquaculture Science (Cefas) and the Marine Management Organisation (MMO) examined a range of potential causes.

They included licensed dredging, chemical contamination, activities related to offshore windfarms, the presence of algal blooms and aquatic animal disease.

The report concluded it was unlikely dredging, chemical or sewage pollution or animal disease were the cause.

It said: “A harmful algal bloom present in the area coincident with the event was identified as of significance.”

The presence of the harmful algal bloom – a rapid increase in the population of algae which can release toxins into the water and affect other wildlife – in late September was indicated by satellite images.

Tests on dead crabs and lobsters washed up in the incident, which affected a stretch of coastline stretching from County Durham and Teesside to Robin Hood’s Bay, confirmed they had been exposed to algal toxins.

The report said the significance of these algal toxins in the context of the deaths was not yet fully understood and Government-funded research will look into the issue.

It also said healthy crabs and lobsters are now being caught in the area and the investigation is closed.

