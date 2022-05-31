Queen back at Windsor ready to embark on historic Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen back at Windsor ready to embark on historic Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 4:29 pm
The Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen has returned to Windsor Castle from Balmoral ready to join the nation’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 year-reign.

The monarch had travelled to her Scottish sanctuary on Thursday for a short break in order to pace herself ahead of the busy four-day weekend of festivities.

Buckingham Palace said the 96-year-old head of state arrived back at her Berkshire royal residence on Tuesday, two days before the Jubilee weekend gets under way.

Chelsea Flower Show
The Queen used a golf buggy to visit the Chelsea Flower Show because of her mobility problems (Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA)

She is likely to have been resting ahead of the milestone festivities, having faced mobility problems for several months and confessing to having difficulty walking.

Millions across the country are set to take to the streets for parties and Big Jubilee Lunches this weekend in honour of the nation’s longest-reigning monarch.

It is the first time in history Britain has celebrated a royal Platinum Jubilee.

Platinum Jubilee
Fairlie Drive in Rainhill, Merseyside, is decorated ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

Patriotic tributes to the Queen around the UK include a life-size woollen knitted monarch plus corgi made by Holmes Chapel Community Yarn Bombers in Cheshire, and a 5ft 3in Victoria sponge cake in the shape of the sovereign by social media star Lara Mason.

The commemorations kick start with the traditional Trooping the Colour military spectacle on Thursday, involving more than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the Household Division.

But the Queen’s attendance is only likely to be confirmed on the morning, with royal fans hoping to see her appear on the balcony with her family for a special flypast, and possibly even review the troops.

Platinum Jubilee
A life size knitted Queen and corgi in the village of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, ahead of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Peter Byrne/PA)

In the evening, more than 3,000 beacons will be set ablaze across the UK and the Commonwealth in tribute to the Queen, with the principal Tree of Trees beacon illuminated outside the Palace.

There will be no ceremonial journey to the service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral for the Queen on Friday June 3, and the monarch, if she attends, will use a different entrance rather than scaling the steep steps.

And the Queen’s planned visit to Epsom for the Derby on Saturday is off, with the Princess Royal attending on her behalf.

Platinum Jubilee
Troops march on The Mall during an early morning rehearsal on Tuesday ahead of Sunday’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Saturday is also the first birthday of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter Lilibet, amid speculation the Queen will get to meet her namesake for the first time and possibly attend her christening when Harry and Meghan fly back for the Jubilee.

In the evening, the BBC’s Party at the Palace – set on three stages in front of Buckingham Palace – will entertain a live crowd of 22,000 people and a television audience of millions.

The line-up includes Diana Ross, Queen + Adam Lambert, Alicia Keys, Nile Rodgers, Andrea Bocelli, Duran Duran, Bond composer Hans Zimmer, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Platinum Jubilee
Baker Lara Mason of Cake Anything unveils a life-sized cake of Queen Elizabeth II, (Fabio De Paola/PA)

Charles and William are preparing to deliver public tributes at the concert to the Queen, who is due to be watching on television from Windsor.

On Sunday, millions will gather for patriotic street parties, picnics and barbecues, with more than 85,000 Big Jubilee Lunches being held across the UK.

The finale is the Jubilee Pageant through the streets of London, with a cast of 6,000 performers and close to 200 celebrities joining the carnival procession.

It is hoped the monarch will make a final appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony to round off the weekend to see Ed Sheeran singing the national anthem with a choir made up of Britain’s “national treasures”.

Platinum Jubilee
The gold state coach during an early morning rehearsal (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Early morning rehearsals for the pageant took place on The Mall on Tuesday as the Royal Navy, British Army, and Royal Air Force went through their last-minute preparations.

Among the sights was the Gold State Coach which will appear on the day with archive footage of the Queen – travelling in it on for her Coronation – broadcast at the windows, making it seem as if the monarch is in the carriage.

