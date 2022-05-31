Gregory Porter to lead performance at lighting of jubilee beacons

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gregory Porter to lead performance at lighting of jubilee beacons

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 5:29 pm
Gregory Porter to lead performance at Queen’s Jubilee lighting of the beacons (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Gregory Porter to lead performance at Queen’s Jubilee lighting of the beacons (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Singer-songwriter Gregory Porter will lead a performance as the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace is illuminated in honour of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The US musician will perform specially composed song A Life Lived With Grace alongside the London Community Gospel Choir to mark the first day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The new song, written by Lucy Kiely from Australia and composed by Vincent Atuyei Chinemelu from Nigeria, won the Commonwealth Resounds Competition.

It will be performed by choirs across all 54 Commonwealth countries.

London Community Gospel Choir (Ian West/PA)

Grammy-award winning singer Porter said: “I am so excited to be part of this important celebration of the lighting of thousands of beacons across the UK and the Commonwealth.”

More than 2,800 Platinum Jubilee beacons will be lit across the globe, beginning on June 2 with the principal beacon at Buckingham Palace – a 21-metre Tree of Trees sculpture for the Queen’s Green Canopy initiative – which will be illuminated by a senior royal, who is yet to be named.

The first beacons on June 2 – the start of the extended jubilee weekend – are due to be set ablaze thousands of miles away in Tonga and Samoa in the South Pacific, and the final one is in the Central American country of Belize.

A network of flaming tributes will stretch throughout the UK, at historic sites including the Tower of London, Windsor Great Park, Hillsborough Castle, Lambeth Palace and the Queen’s estates at Sandringham and Balmoral.

Platinum Jubilee
Lewis Wilde tests one of the gas-fuelled beacons he has made which will be used to signal the start of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee in June (Jane Barlow/PA)

For the first time, beacons will be lit in all 54 Commonwealth capitals, spanning five continents.

Platinum Beacons: Lighting Up The Jubilee will be broadcast from 8pm on BBC One, presented by Kirsty Young, with Jermaine Jenas based at Buckingham Palace, Gethin Jones in Wales, Carol Kirkwood in Scotland, and Holly Hamilton in Northern Ireland. 

