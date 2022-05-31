‘Maniac’ driver given life sentence for killing dinner lady absconds from prison

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

‘Maniac’ driver given life sentence for killing dinner lady absconds from prison

By Press Association
May 31, 2022, 7:43 pm
Alan Paul Steel absconded from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday (Derbyshire Police/PA)
Alan Paul Steel absconded from HMP Sudbury on Tuesday (Derbyshire Police/PA)

A “maniac” driver who was jailed for life for mowing down and killing a school dinner lady has absconded from an open prison.

Alan Paul Steel left HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire at around 1.15am on Tuesday, police said.

The 41-year-old had a string of driving convictions, including dangerous driving and driving while disqualified, before ploughing into 32-year-old Paula Stead in September 2006.

Woman killed by off-roader in police chase
Dinner lady Paula Stead, was killed by Alan Paul Steel in 2006 (Family handout/PA)

The killer also drove into her 11-year-old daughter Bridie and her cousin’s 10-year-old daughter Danica Green, who later had to have her right leg amputated below the knee.

Mrs Stead suffered horrific injuries and died shortly after being struck when Steel lost control of a 4X4 Jeep in St Luke’s Road, Sunderland.

She was carried along on the bonnet and windscreen of the car and and left to die in the road.

Commenting on the incident, the sentencing judge at Newcastle Crown Court in January 2007 said it was “as bad a case of causing death by dangerous driving that it has ever been my misfortune to come across”.

Alan Steel court case
Danica Green had to have her leg amputated after Steel ploughed into her (Northumbria Police/PA)

The court heard witnesses later told police he had been “driving like a maniac”.

Steel, previously of Sunderland, was handed an indefinite sentence for public protection after admitting causing death by dangerous driving, driving while disqualified and a string of related motoring offences.

The judge ordered he should serve a minimum of five years before being considered for parole.

At his sentencing hearing, the judge told him: “You are a thoroughly amoral individual with no regard for others.

“You are a complete menace to the community.”

Derbyshire Police said Steel is described as white, 6ft tall, clean shaven and with brown hair and green eyes.

The force have asked anyone who has seen Steel, or believes they know of his current location, to contact them.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal