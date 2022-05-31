Gingerbread monarchs to be displayed at castle to mark Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gingerbread monarchs to be displayed at castle to mark Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 12:01 am
English Heritage will display the gingerbread monarchs at Kenilworth Castle (English Heritage)
English Heritage will display 41 gingerbread monarchs at Kenilworth Castle in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The gingerbread monarchs, from William the Conqueror to Queen Elizabeth herself, have been hand-iced to depict each sovereign.

English Heritage said it chose gingerbread due to its long history and association with the royal family.

Elizabeth I is said to have impressed her guests with gingerbread likenesses of herself, while medieval gingerbread was thought to aid digestion after a meal.

The biscuits will be displayed at Kenilworth Castle in Warwickshire over the jubilee weekend.

Queen Elizabeth I famously enjoyed a 19-day long celebration as a guest of her suitor, and would-be king, Robert Dudley.

Despite the festivities, including tables heaving with baked goods, the queen rejected his proposal.

English Heritage properties curator Sam Stones hoped the gingerbread kings and queens would give people a “taste” of the UK’s “rich history”.

At castles and historic houses across England, English Heritage is celebrating the Platinum Jubilee with a range of fun events, she said.

Ms Stones added: “Our gingerbread monarchs are inspired by the first Queen Elizabeth and are in honour of today’s Queen – we hope they’ll give people a taste of this country’s rich history and inspire them to explore the stories behind each king and queen.”

