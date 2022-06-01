Husband and wife rowers begin new challenge sailing around Britain

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Husband and wife rowers begin new challenge sailing around Britain

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 9:29 am
Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury who navigating the 2,000 mile British coastline (PA)
Adam Baker and Charlie Fleury who navigating the 2,000 mile British coastline (PA)

Married doctors have begun a new challenge rowing around the UK just three months after completing an epic 3,000-mile journey across the Atlantic.

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker – known as the Emergensea Duo – are navigating the 2,000-mile British coastline, having started at Tower Bridge in London on May 22. They are now off the Dorset coast near Portland.

The couple, from Devon, will burn 5,000 calories and consume more than six litres of water a day during the 2,000-mile feat, which has never been completed by a mixed pairs team.

Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker celebrate after arriving in Antigua earlier this year (Atlantic Campaigns/PA)
Charlie Fleury and Adam Baker celebrate after arriving in Antigua earlier this year (Atlantic Campaigns/PA)

The row is independent and unsupported, meaning essentials will be made and kept on board.

In February they became the first husband and wife to complete in the Talisker Whisky Atlantic Challenge and raised more than £25,000 for frontline medical charities.

The couple, who work as A&E doctors at the Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital, have set a fundraising target of £100,000 and the money will be donated to the Devon Air Ambulance, Royal Devon and Exeter Hospital Charity, the RNLI and Mind.

Mr Baker said: “The row itself has been incredibly challenging so far.

“We have to strategically plot each leg taking into consideration the wind speed and direction and the tidal streams.

“There’s also a lot more to hit. It’s such an incredible way to see the UK coastline and we’re looking forward to some sunnier days.”

Ms Fleury added: “The extremes in pace are challenging, one minute you’re sprinting to get to your waypoint in time and the next you’re waiting on anchor for days with no option but to be patient.”

The pair are graduates of the University of Exeter extreme medicine masters degree programme.

To donate and track the couple’s progress, go to https://www.emergenseaduo.com/

