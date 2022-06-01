Pensioner denies causing death of baby in pram by careless driving

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A pensioner has denied causing the death of a baby boy, who was in a pram being pushed by his mother, by careless driving.

Shelagh Robertson appeared at Cambridge Crown Court on Wednesday over the death of five-month-old Louis Thorold, in a crash at Waterbeach, Cambridgeshire, on January 22 last year.

Robertson, 74, pleaded not guilty to the single charge of causing the infant’s death by careless driving.

Chris and Rachael Thorold, parents of baby Louis, arrive at Cambridge Crown Court (Joe Giddens/PA)

Robertson, of Stables Yard, Waterbeach, is said to have been driving a Mazda 2 car on the A10 at the junction with Car Dyke Road.

The parents of baby Louis, Chris and Rachael Thorold, listened to the hearing from the public gallery.

Mrs Thorold suffered serious injuries in the crash.

Robertson is due to stand trial from August 8, with Judge Mark Bishop releasing her on bail until then.