Matriarch who ordered death of daughter-in-law to be freed from jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Matriarch who ordered death of daughter-in-law to be freed from jail

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 1:37 pm
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London.
FW Pomeroy’s Statue of Justice stands atop the Central Criminal Court building, Old Bailey, London.

An elderly woman jailed after ordering the death of her daughter-in-law has been approved for release from prison.

Bachan Athwal, now 85, lured Surjit Athwal to India on the pretext of going to two family weddings after learning she was cheating on her son Sukhdave.

Heathrow Customs officer Surjit, a 27-year-old mother to two young children, disappeared “off the surface of the earth” after the trip in December 1998 and her body was never found.

An Old Bailey jury found Bachan Athwal and her son Sukhdave guilty of murder after a trial in 2007, and they were both jailed for life.

Bachan Athwal was originally sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years, but this was later reduced to 15.
Bachan Athwal was originally sentenced to a minimum term of 20 years, but this was later reduced to 15 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The court was told that Bachan boasted to family members that she had arranged for her daughter-in-law to be strangled and her corpse thrown into a river.

On Wednesday the Parole Board said Bachan, who is in poor health and suffers from dementia, could be released from prison.

In a summary of the decision, the Board said that the issue of Surjit’s body being found could not be discussed because of the pensioner’s health issues.

“The panel was mindful of the distress that the lack of disclosure about the victim has caused to the victim’s family, however, due to the identified health issues, it was a matter that could not be explored directly with Ms Athwal.

“It is believed that the victim was murdered in India and that her body was disposed of in the River Ravi. Her body has never been recovered.”

The panel accepted that her risk of reoffending was “very low”, and heard that her health care needs had prevented her from being moved to an open prison despite approval to do so in 2020.

She will be required to live at a specific address and restrictions will be placed on her contacts, movements and activities, the decision summary said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal