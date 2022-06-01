High overnight temperatures spur May to fifth warmest on record – Met Office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

High overnight temperatures spur May to fifth warmest on record – Met Office

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 3:05 pm
The sun rises over Coquet Island in May (Owen Humphreys/PA)
The sun rises over Coquet Island in May (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The UK has experienced the fifth warmest May on record, largely due to record-breaking overnight temperatures, the Met Office has said.

The warm month means that this spring overall has been the fifth warmest for the UK, in records dating back to 1884, they said.

The five warmest springs have all occurred in the last 15 years,  figures show.

For May, average temperatures for the UK were 11.8C, some 1.2C above the long-term average, but that was mostly down to the warm nights for the time of year across the UK, particularly in northern and western areas.

Average daily minimum temperatures – the lowest the mercury falls to overnight – were 7.8C in the month, some 1.5C above average, and the highest on record for May.

Average maximum temperatures for the month were 0.8C above long-term norms, with the highest individual temperature, 27.5C, recorded at Heathrow on May 17.

Despite the warm temperatures, May saw a below-average number of sunshine hours, with northern and western areas being particularly dull, the Met Office said.

Dr Mark McCarthy of the National Climate Information Centre said: “High minimum temperatures are the most notable statistic coming from May’s provisional figures, helping to bring mean temperatures for the month into the top five on record for May.

“Cloud cover has been one part of the picture for the higher-than-average minimum temperatures, with overcast skies helping to lock some heat in through the night, especially in northern and western areas.

“Warmer air from the continent has helped keep minimum temperatures up in the South and despite that lack of daytime sunshine, maximum temperatures have remained above average for most, although without any prolonged spells of very high daytime temperatures.”

Across March, April and May it was also the fifth warmest spring on record for the UK, with average temperatures for the season about 0.8C above the long-term average.

It was a relatively dry spring, with rainfall for the season down by a quarter to 76% of long-term averages across the UK and particularly low in Wales, with 58%.

Only northern areas of Scotland and some of Northern Ireland got nearer to their average rainfall totals for the time of year.

Rainfall was in short supply in March, with 58% of the average for the UK as a whole, and 68% in April.

May had near-average rain for the month across the country, although that varied between below-average levels for England and Wales, and above average for Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal