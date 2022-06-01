Police warning as hunt for convicted serial sex offender enters second day

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Police have urged people to be “extra vigilant” after a manhunt for a convicted serial sex offender who absconded from an open prison entered its second day.

Gary Butcher, who has a number of convictions for sex attacks on women, left HMP North Sea Camp near Boston, Lincolnshire, on Tuesday.

Lincolnshire Police said people should not approach the “dangerous” 55-year-old, who may have travelled to Leicestershire.

Butcher is the second prisoner to abscond from HMP North Sea Camp in just over three months (Chris Radburn/PA)

The force said he is serving a life sentence for aggravated burglary.

The news comes just over three months after another convicted sex offender, Paul Robson, absconded from the same prison.

It took police four days to arrest Robson, who was described as a “particular danger to women and young children”.

After he was arrested, the Justice Secretary insisted the number of criminals who abscond from prison is “very low” and confirmed he would be personally reviewing requests to move high-risk offenders to open jails.

But Dominic Raab admitted he would only be able to look at the “top slice” of requests involving the most high-risk criminals, otherwise “the volume of cases would inundate us”.

Paul Robson absconded from HMP North Sea Camp in February (Lincolnshire Police/PA)

Police said following CCTV inquiries that Butcher may be wearing a long-sleeved green jacket, dark blue cargo shorts, and may also be carrying a black No Fear rucksack.

He is described as a stocky white male, with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

Police said he has a swallow tattoo on his right arm and “Phillip-Trina” tattooed on his left arm.

Detective Inspector Paul Coleman said: “We are still appealing for help to find wanted man Gary Butcher, who was reported missing from North Sea Camp in Boston yesterday morning.

“I want to reassure the public that my team and I are working around the clock with other forces and agencies to locate this male.

“Gary Butcher is a dangerous individual who has previously targeted and charmed his way into people’s homes to carry out his attacks.

“I would urge the public to be extra vigilant, to be very careful in regard to who they are opening their door to and to make us aware of any information that may help in his capture.

“If you do see Gary Butcher, please do not approach him and instead call us on 101 or 999 if it’s an emergency.”