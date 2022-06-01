Fundraiser who helps sick children tells of pride at BEM honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fundraiser who helps sick children tells of pride at BEM honour

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
Gerald Degnan, who set up the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation in memory of his mother who died of cancer, that supports the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Mr Degnan is a recipient of the British Empire Medal (Liam McBurney/PA)
Gerald Degnan, who set up the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation in memory of his mother who died of cancer, that supports the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. Mr Degnan is a recipient of the British Empire Medal (Liam McBurney/PA)

A dedicated fundraiser from Northern Ireland has said he has been left struggling to take in the news after he was awarded a British Empire Medal in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Gerald Degnan from Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, set up a foundation which has helped thousands of hospitalised children by giving them gifts or sending them and their families on trips.

Mr Degnan originally set up the Eilish Degnan Cancer Foundation 13 years ago in memory of his mother who fought stomach cancer for 15 years.

However, he soon became involved in fundraising for sick children and it has been renamed the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation.

He said: “When my mother passed away I had been fundraising for a year, and that was supposed to be that. But then there was an appeal on TV for a wee boy who was terminally ill. We became involved in that and sent him and his family to Disneyland Paris.

“After that people kept saying do it again, do it again. I work full-time but decided to keep it going. It has all just snowballed from there.

“Over the years we’ve sent dozens of families to Disneyland, concerts, shows, nights out or to meet their sporting heroes. We try to help all the children in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“We run different projects throughout the year. Recently we took on the garden at the children’s hospital, we have totally transformed that.

“We run Easter and Christmas appeals and take Easter Eggs, selection boxes and toys to all kids, even those who are visiting the hospital.

“We do car boot sales, we do stands at St George’s Market selling books and bric-a-brac.”

Mr Degnan added: “I don’t know how I manage to fit it all in. I make a joke of it by saying I’m single with no kids, if I was married I probably wouldn’t be allowed to put the time into it.

“If I did stop it I would always be thinking that I’ve let children down.

“Coming up to certain times of the year, the kids in the hospital, the staff, they know us so well and they know in advance what we will be doing and will be expecting us up there. I would feel I would be letting the children down if I wasn’t doing it and I can’t bear that.

“My reward for doing this is when I get the letters from the children or staff at the hospital. You can sit back with a cup of tea and say we’ve really made a difference to some child.”

Gerald Degnan said he has been left gobsmacked after receiving the BEM (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Degnan has been awarded the BEM for services to patients and their families at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

He said: “I still can’t really take it in.

“Very, very rarely somebody will say to me that what I am doing is fantastic.

“For something like this to come along I don’t really know how to take it. I am very thankful for it. I am totally gobsmacked. I don’t think it will really hit me until the day until I receive it.

“I am very privileged and very honoured.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal