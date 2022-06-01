Charity fundraiser vows to keep going after OBE honour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Charity fundraiser vows to keep going after OBE honour

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:32 pm
Noel McKee, a former firefighter has been made an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)
Noel McKee, a former firefighter has been made an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

A veteran charity fundraiser has said he has no intention of stopping after being made an OBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Noel McKee, 54, from Whitehead, Co Antrim, has helped raise more than £1 million for good causes.

He has been made an OBE for his services to charity in Northern Ireland, having been previously made an MBE two decades ago.

Mr McKee worked as a firefighter for more than 30 years, which is where he first became involved in charity work.

He said: “I got involved with our benevolent fund. I started by selling merchandise and then got more involved in different bits of charity work. Then I started doing fundraising for that and it all kind of spiralled from there.

“Whenever you are standing in fire uniform or with an engine people tend to come over to say hello and to support what you are doing.

“Everything I did over the years I made sure it was all local, that local charities, local places benefited from it.”

Mr McKee left the Fire Service four years ago and now works as a counsellor but has kept up his charity efforts.

He said: “I am chair of the local foodbank, I run community events and a music and mind festival. I like helping people.

“It is never an individual effort. I would just try to bring people together and come up with ideas but they are pointless unless you have got the right people behind you to help you out.

“I would also like to pay tribute to my wife Gillian, who has put up with a lot over the years.

Mr McKee told how receiving the news about his OBE was bittersweet.

He said: “The letter arrived on the Friday, it was quite emotional because my mum had died on the Tuesday.

“My dad died in January. It was tinged with sadness. I thought how good would that be if they had been here?

“When I was made an MBE 20 years ago my dad was just so chuffed.

“It would have been lovely if they had been around for this because I was able to take them to the palace last time and it was something they could never have envisaged.”

Mr McKee added: “The buzz you can get from doing something for someone else or an organisation with no suggestion of anything back in return – to do something for nothing gives you such a great feeling.

“People miss out; doing something for someone for nothing, for me that is where the sense of proper happiness comes from. It is very simple, just doing random acts of kindness for people.

“I have been doing it for so long and there are plenty more projects. I am not stopping yet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal