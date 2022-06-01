Fundraising twins are youngest recipients in Queen’s Birthday Honours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Fundraising twins are youngest recipients in Queen’s Birthday Honours

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:33 pm
Ruben and Elena Evans-Guillen, 11, who have been awarded British Empire Medals for their services to charitable fundraising in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list (Mark Evans-Guillen/PA)
Ruben and Elena Evans-Guillen, 11, who have been awarded British Empire Medals for their services to charitable fundraising in the Queen’s Birthday Honours list (Mark Evans-Guillen/PA)

Eleven-year-old twins who have raised £46,000 for charities are the youngest recipients in the Queen’s Birthday Honours in her Platinum Jubilee year.

Elena and Ruben Evans-Guillen, from Warrington, Cheshire, were just six when they took on their first fundraising challenge, of running 100km in a year to raise money for a garden at the town’s hospital, where their mother, Mercedes Guillen Dominguez, works.

Since then they have taken on trekking, kayaking and climbing for charity, and carried out 100 acts of kindness in the North West last year.

Their father, Mark Evans-Guillen, 47, said the family were “thrilled” to find out the children had been awarded a British Empire Medal for their services to charitable fundraising.

Elena told the PA news agency: “I felt like it was unreal.

“I’m really excited to be getting these awards from the Queen and I’m proud of my brother and myself that we have achieved this much.

“It’s really been hard not to tell my friends.”

Ruben said: “I felt really surprised.

“My favourite thing about the charity work we do is that we get to help the community and we help other people.”

Mr Evans-Guillen, an office worker, added: “It’s incredible, especially in the Platinum Jubilee year, when you think about what it means and what it represents.

“We’re so pleased and we’re just very keen to continue with what we do.”

Queen’s birthday honours 2022
(PA Graphics)

He said the family first became involved with fundraising as a focus for the children, who both have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

“It has been life-changing and I don’t know what we would have done without it,” he said.

“It’s given us a focus and we’ve always had something exciting to get involved in. It’s bonded us as a family as well.

“If there are any young families who have a similar diagnosis and feel like it is going to be tough and overwhelming, I just hope they would look at Ruben and Elena and take any inspiration, encouragement or ideas from that that they can.”

The children’s latest challenge is already under way, to swim the length of the Channel in aid of the Children’s Adventure Farm Trust.

Mr Evans-Guillen said: “The kids have really put the hard yards in.

“For them, this is just about kids helping kids in its purest sense.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal