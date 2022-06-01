What are the different types of honours?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
What are the different types of honours?

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:33 pm
Dame Laura Kenny is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Dame Laura Kenny is made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by the Duke of Cambridge (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Special honours are given to people who make outstanding contributions to their community and the country, with the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Birthday Honours list acknowledging 1,134 people in the UK this year.

The list includes authors, athletes, politicians, actors and medics who came to prominence during the coronavirus pandemic.

Here are the ranks in descending order and some of the people being honoured:

– Companions of Honour (CH)

The Order of the Companions of Honour was founded on June 4 1917 by George V and it was limited to just 65 members at any one time. Appointments go to those who have made a long-standing contribution to arts, science, medicine or government.

Three have been named in the latest list – author Sir Salman Rushdie, illustrator Sir Quentin Blake and professor of English and creative writing Dame Marina Warner.

Porgy and Bess VIP performance – London
Sir Salman Rushdie (Matt Crossick/PA)

– Dame Grand Cross

Grand Cross is the highest class in many of the Orders.

Dame Sue Ion, chairwoman of the UK Nuclear Innovation Research Advisory Board (NIRAB), has been named on the latest list.

– Order of the Bath (DCB/KCB/CB)

This recognises the work of senior military officials and civil servants.

Permanent secretary at the Department for Transport Bernadette Kelly, and second permanent secretary at the Treasury Charles Roxburgh, were honoured in the latest list.

– Order of St Michael and St George (Knight/GCMG/KCMG/DCMG/CMG)

This recognises service in a foreign country, or in relation to foreign and Commonwealth affairs, such as the work of diplomats overseas.

– Knighthood and damehood (Knight/DBE)

These are usually bestowed on people who have made a major contribution at national level, who can use the titles Dame and Sir.

Author Ian Rankin, MPs Jeremy Wright and Stephen Timms, national medical director at NHS England and NHS Improvement Professor Stephen Powis, and Police Scotland Chief Constable Iain Livingstone become knights.

There were also damehoods for former first minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster, MPs Maria Miller and Nia Griffith, and chief nursing officer for England Ruth May.

Conservative Party Conference
Dame Arlene Foster (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

– Commanders of the Order of the British Empire (CBE)

People are recognised with this honour if they have a prominent but lesser role at national level, or a leading role at regional level.

It also goes to those who make a distinguished, innovative contribution to any area.

Actor Damian Lewis, broadcaster Clare Balding, and designer Stella McCartney were among the 85 people made a CBE.

– Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE)

People are made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire if they have a major local role in any activity, including people whose work has made them known nationally.

Among the 246 who were honoured in this way were former footballer Rio Ferdinand, cricketer Moeen Ali and MP Chris Skidmore.

– Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE)

This rank recognises outstanding achievements or service to the community which have had a long-term significant impact.

A total of 452 people were made Members of the Order of the British Empire in the latest list, including footballer Gareth Bale, singer Bonnie Tyler and founder of Multiverse Euan Blair.

(PA Graphics)

– British Empire Medal (BEM)

The BEM was reintroduced in 2012 by then prime minister David Cameron as part of his bid to make the honours system “classless”, saying too few people making a difference in their areas were made MBEs.

The medal went to 304 people in the New Year Honours.

