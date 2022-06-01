Queen recognises the trusted racing man who advises her about horses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen recognises the trusted racing man who advises her about horses

By Press Association
June 1, 2022, 10:34 pm
The Queen’s racing manager John Warren during Cazoo St Leger Day of the Cazoo St Leger Festival at Doncaster Racecourse. Picture date: Saturday September 11, 2021.
The Queen has made her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO).

Mr Warren has been pictured over the years by the Queen’s side in the royal box or paddock whenever she attends major racing meetings.

Thoroughbreds are the Queen’s great passion and she is probably never happier when working with her racing adviser, who is married to Lady Carolyn Warren, daughter of the monarch’s previous racing adviser 7th Earl of Carnarvon.

The Queen with her racing manager John Warren after her horse, Estimate, won the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot (Tim Ireland/PA)

Together the couple own and run Highclere Stud near Newbury, Berkshire, and Lady Carolyn’s brother is the current Lord Carnarvon whose ancestral home is Highclere Castle, the setting for Downton Abbey.

Mr Warren has been an adviser to the Queen for more than 13 years and also represents other leading horse owners from across the globe.

Awards under the RVO are in the Queen’s gift and are bestowed independently of Downing Street to people who have served the monarch or the royal family in a personal way.

Also recognised is Clive Alderton, principal private secretary to the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, who has been made a Knight Commander of the RVO.

The Queen with Mr Warren at Royal Ascot last summer (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The royal aide is enjoying his second period working for Charles and Camilla, having first joined their household in 2006 as deputy private secretary to the couple, before being promoted three years later to their private secretary for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs.

The career diplomat, who had joined the Foreign and Commonwealth Office in 1986, was appointed the UK’s Ambassador to Morocco in 2012 and served three years in the post before returning as the prince and his wife’s principal aide.

The Duke of Norfolk, Edward Fitzalan-Howard, has been appointed a Knight Grand Cross of the RVO for services to the monarchy.

Under his hereditary tile Earl Marshal, the duke is responsible for organising major state events such as coronations and state funerals.

