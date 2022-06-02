What the papers say – June 2 By Press Association June 2, 2022, 2:19 am What the papers say – June 2 (PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up The front pages are focused on the celebrations for Britain’s longest reigning monarch on the eve of the Jubilee. The Daily Express says “a grateful nation” salutes the Queen, while the Daily Mirror says a four-day party begins for “our Queen” and “our Britain”. Tomorrow's front page: A grateful nation salutes you Ma'am #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/74iTtfkFy5— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) June 1, 2022 Tomorrow's front page: For our Queen… for our Britain #TomorrowsPapersToday https://t.co/a9iefuCYYj pic.twitter.com/WLtEoK2h8z— The Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 1, 2022 The Sun and the Daily Mail run with the monarch’s call for Britons to create “happy memories”. Tomorrow's front page: The Queen calls on the nation to create “happy memories” as she kicks off her Platinum Jubilee party https://t.co/I6Lg7vLE8n pic.twitter.com/KaYuHBWTxb— The Sun (@TheSun) June 1, 2022 Thursday’s Daily MAIL: “Now Let’s Make Happy Memories” #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p7VXQF8feL— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 1, 2022 The i carries 70 photographs of the Queen for her 70 years as the head of state, while The Daily Telegraph quotes the monarch: “We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.” 70 images of the Queen for the 70 years of her reign make up Thursday’s @theipaper #Jubilee front page #tomorrowspaperstoday #bbcpapers #skypapers pic.twitter.com/6lP1dFjVvx— Tim Alden (@timaldi) June 1, 2022 🗞️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph:''We look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm''#TomorrowsPapersTodaySign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/YnLhYVTFc9— The Telegraph (@Telegraph) June 1, 2022 Elsewhere, the Daily Star continues with coverage of getaway disruptions. Thursday's front page: Unexpected pilot in the baggage area ✈️✈️✈️https://t.co/LIE8xxPW2d#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/QzR2RNu45R— Daily Star (@dailystar) June 1, 2022 The Guardian leads on a warning to the Prime Minister that his changes to the ministerial ethics code “fuel mistrust”. Guardian front page, Thursday 2 June 2022: Changes to ethics code fuel mistrust, PM is warned pic.twitter.com/AtIGbyPrgC— The Guardian (@guardian) June 1, 2022 While The Times reports Mr Johnson’s allies have called Tory rebels “narcissists”. Thursday’s TIMES: “Johnson’s allies brand Tory rebels ‘narcissists’ “. #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/csh3ogeXPJ— Allie Hodgkins-Brown (@AllieHBNews) June 1, 2022 And the Financial Times reports on a warning that a “hurricane” is “bearing down” on the global economy. Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Thursday 2 June https://t.co/CTxMcpmmGw pic.twitter.com/fkMQa4o1Rw— Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) June 1, 2022 Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Trooping ceremony to kick-start Platinum Jubilee celebrations Eugenie’s tribute to ‘kind and patient grannie’ ahead of Jubilee celebrations What the papers say – June 1 What the papers say – May 31