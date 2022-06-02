Paul McCartney and David Beckham among stars celebrating ‘inspirational’ Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul McCartney and David Beckham among stars celebrating ‘inspirational’ Queen

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 12:21 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 1:27 pm
Sir Paul McCartney is made a Companion of Honour by the Queen during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace (Yui Mok/PA)
Sir Paul McCartney and David Beckham are among the stars celebrating the Queen as festivities for the Platinum Jubilee weekend get under way.

The Beatles star, 79, was knighted by the Queen in 1997, and shared a picture of himself with her from an event the year before as he congratulated her on her 70-year reign.

Alongside a picture on Instagram, Sir Paul wrote: “70 beautiful years of Queen Elizabeth the second. Congrats ma’ am! And thanks – Paul⁣.”

David Beckham ⁣hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable” and wrote on Instagram: “Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country. Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days.”

Dame Julie Andrews and actress and singer Sheridan Smith also shared messages of congratulations for the Queen.

The Sound Of Music’s Dame Julie said in a video message shown on BBC News: “Your Majesty, I well remember the beautiful radio speech you gave on your 21st birthday.

“You pledged yourself in service to the people of Britain and the Commonwealth, and I feel that in all the years since you have never betrayed that promise.

“I would like to say my warmest congratulations to you, Ma’am. And thank you.”

Cilla star Smith was presented with her OBE by the Duke of Cambridge in 2015 and said in her BBC News message: “Your Majesty, one of the last memories I have of my dear father was of him escorting me to Buckingham Palace to receive my OBE.

“It was a very special day for him too and one that he cherished dearly as you have touched the hearts of generation upon generation.

“You are beloved by children, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. Your selflessness and dedication to duty is beyond compare.

“I just wanted to take this opportunity to say a huge thank you and to send you my best wishes on your Platinum Jubilee.”

Her father Colin, who died in 2016, had along with her mother Marilyn formed the country and western duo The Daltons.

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell shared two posts on Instagram to commemorate the occasion.

Among the pictures shared by Halliwell was one of her alongside her fellow Spice Girl bandmates – Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Mel B and Mel C – from 1997 when they met the monarch at the Royal Variety Performance.

They had performed as part of the show, staged at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre, in celebration of the Queen and Duke of Edinburgh’s Golden Wedding Anniversary.

Penny Lancaster shared a photo showing her husband, Sir Rod Stewart, in front of the gates at Buckingham Palace, ahead of him performing as part of Saturday night’s Party at the Palace concert, which will be broadcast on the BBC.

She captioned the picture: “Excitement and nervous for Saturday night #partyatthepalace”.

Royal Academy of Arts awards
The Queen meets Sir Rod Stewart and his wife Penny Lancaster during a reception and awards ceremony at the Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, London (Jeff Spicer/PA)

Sir Rod, who was given a knighthood in the 2016 Honours list, said previously of performing at the concert: “Queen Elizabeth has given incredible service to the United Kingdom over the last 70 years and I’m delighted to be able to join her in celebrating her Platinum Jubilee with the Party at the Palace.

“She has demonstrated to the world what a special person she is and how lucky we are to have her. This will be a momentous occasion.”

Other names on the bill for the concert include Queen + Adam Lambert who will open the concert, while Diana Ross will close the event, marking her first UK live performance in some 15 years.

