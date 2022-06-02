In Pictures: Military pomp on show as Trooping the Colour starts celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Military pomp on show as Trooping the Colour starts celebrations

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 12:56 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 1:41 pm
The Queen’s guards march during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)
The Queen's guards march during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Jeff J Mitchell/PA)

Historic celebrations to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign have started in central London.

The Trooping the Colour event – also known as the Birthday Parade – was preceded by the traditional carriage procession from Buckingham Palace.

Crowds near Trafalgar Square ahead of the ceremony
Crowds near Trafalgar Square ahead of the ceremony (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Police officers on The Mall ahead of the event
Police officers on The Mall ahead of the event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leave Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall leave Buckingham Palace (Paul Ellis/PA)
The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace
The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace for the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Chris Jackson/PA)

Celebrities and the public are gathering in their millions in tribute to the monarch across the special bank holiday weekend.

Thousands of wellwishers draped in Union flags, party hats and plastic tiaras flocked to central London for the Trooping spectacle.

The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace
The Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace (Paul Ellis/PA)
Prince George, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge
Prince George, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge leave Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Royal Procession heads down the Mall
The Royal Procession heads down The Mall (Paul Ellis/PA)
Royal family leave Buckingham Palace
Prince George, left, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte leave Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The young Cambridges and the duchesses’ carriage, known as a barouche, was followed by another carrying the Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.

George, eight, Charlotte, seven, and three-year-old Louis smiled and waved enthusiastically as they sat in a row, with Louis the youngest in the middle of his older siblings.

The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage
The Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge ride in a carriage (Andrew Matthews/PA)
An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards march along The Mall
An Irish wolfhound leads as Guards march along The Mall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Royal carriage leaves Buckingham Palace
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Duchess of Cornwall leave Buckingham Palace (Paul Ellis/PA)
The Prince of Wales (front), the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal leave Buckingham Palace
The Prince of Wales, front, the Duke of Cambridge and the Princess Royal leave Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Queen arrived at Buckingham Palace, ready to take a salute from the balcony accompanied by her cousin the Duke of Kent, Colonel of the Scots Guards, when the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment and the Guards made their way back from the parade ground.

The Kings Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery ride down the Mall
The Kings Troop of the Royal Horse Artillery ride down The Mall (Richard Pohle/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge (left), the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales
The Duke of Cambridge, left, the Princess Royal and the Prince of Wales, right, during the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Cpl Simon Lucas/MoD/Crown Copyright/PA)
The Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Royal Procession
The Duke of Cambridge takes part in the Royal Procession (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen and the Duke of Kent
The Queen and the Duke of Kent watch from the balcony (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen
The Queen beamed as the procession took place (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Prince of Wales stood on the Queen’s right-hand side and the pair could be seen chatting and smiling ahead of the flypast.

Huge cheers of “hooray” erupted from the thousands of royal fans on The Mall in front of the palace.

As aircraft approached, the Queen could be seen looking ahead and smiling.

Aircraft spell out ’70’
Aircraft spell out '70' during the flypast at the conclusion of the Trooping the Colour ceremony (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Royal family watches flypast
(l to r) The Duchess of Cornwall, the Prince of Wales, the Queen, the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte, Prince George, and the Duke of Cambridge, on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, to view the Platinum Jubilee flypast (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Red Arrows perform a flypast along the Mall
The Red Arrows perform a flypast along the Mall (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Crowds in Parliament Square take photographs of the Jubilee flypast
Crowds in Parliament Square take photographs of the Jubilee flypast (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

