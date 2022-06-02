Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Seamus the Irish wolfhound ‘stealing the show’ at Trooping the Colour

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 1:03 pm
Seamus the Irish wolfhound, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Seamus the Irish wolfhound, the regimental mascot of the Irish Guards (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Seamus, an Irish wolfhound and the Irish Guards’ regimental mascot, has sparked praise on social media for his role in Thursday’s Trooping the Colour.

He was trained with the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, and is officially named Turlough Mor.

The two-year-old canine was accompanied by his handler, Drummer Adam Walsh, throughout the parade.

Platinum Jubilee
Seamus leads the troops down The Mall (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Television personality Lorraine Kelly tweeted: “Loving Seamus the Irish Wolfhound – effortlessly stealing the show.”

Seema Malhotra, the MP for Feltham and Heston, added: “Last year I had the honour of meeting Seamus, the gorgeous mascot of the 1st Battalion Irish Guards before they left Hounslow.

“Am super proud that Seamus will be taking centre stage in the Trooping the Colour parade shortly. Go Seamus!”

Speaking to Sky News accompanied by Seamus, Drummer Adam Walsh said: “It’s quite loud in front of the band, and with his hearing, it’s very amplified.

“For him to stay cool, calm, and collected, it takes a lot of training and a lot of prep.”

Seamus has his own room with the Irish Guards, and is a “pampered pooch”, Drummer Walsh added.

“He’s treated as one of the lads.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal