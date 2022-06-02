Prince Louis echoes father William in sailor-style outfit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prince Louis echoes father William in sailor-style outfit

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 1:05 pm
Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte ride in a carriage as the Royal Procession leaves Buckingham Palace (Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
The outfit worn by Prince Louis on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee weekend echoed a childhood look sported by his father almost 40 years ago.

The youngest child of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wore a sailor-style white and navy top, very similar to the one worn by William at Trooping the Colour in 1985.

Royal Jubilee
William, now the Duke of Cambridge, in June 1985 (PA)

Louis, dressed in his potentially vintage outfit, sat in between his older siblings Prince George and Prince Charlotte as they travelled to Horse Guards Parade for the first event of the four-day celebration.

Pictures of William wearing the same style of top show the young prince on the balcony of Buckingham Palace standing in front of his parents in 1985.

The Prince of Wales is holding a young Harry while Diana, Princess of Wales, is smiling.

William was almost three at the time.

On Thursday, four-year-old Louis joined his brother and sister in waving at the crowds from their carriage.

