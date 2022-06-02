Revellers celebrate ‘unifying’ Queen with corgis and Elvis impersonator

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Revellers celebrate ‘unifying’ Queen with corgis and Elvis impersonator

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 3:05 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 4:07 pm
Monika Katona’s corgis Dobi (in red) and Lemmy (in blue) attending the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in Warwick (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Flag-waving crowds in a Warwickshire town have been celebrating the “unifying” influence of the Queen with the help of corgis and an Elvis impersonator.

More than 1,000 people gathered in the market square of the historic town of Warwick on Thursday, marking the Platinum Jubilee.

The town crier Mike Reddy, in full regalia and tricorne hat, formally opened the festivities, booming out an official proclamation at noon.

More than 1,000 people turned out to mark the Platinum Jubilee in Warwick (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Pipe Major Andy Walker, joining hundreds of others at events up and down the country, then played Diu Regnare – Latin for “long to reign” – penned especially for the occasion.

The town had been decked out with bunting, Union flags and other regal-themed items, including papier mache crowns in shop displays and a pair of knitted regal bonnets for street bollards outside the museum.

A corgi trail for children also meant there were dozens of illustrated images of the Queen’s favourite dog breed popping up inside shop windows, with youngsters challenged to find all 70.

Town crier Mike Reddy reading the jubilee proclamation in Warwick (Richard Vernalls/PA)

During the day, Monika Katona brought along her corgis Dobi and Lemmy, to the delight of many in the crowds, who posed for photographs with the pair, both wearing jubilee neckerchiefs.

Asked why she thought the Queen was such a fan of the breed, Ms Katona said: “They are funny, they are so cute; their short legs, their smiles – and their big corgi butts.

“People say they’re old ladies’ dogs – but it’s not true!”

Addressing the crowds, who earlier sang God Save The Queen, mayor of Warwick councillor Richard Edgington said: “It shows what a great unifying figure Her Majesty the Queen is, and her achievements over so many years.”

Mr Edgington said Warwick had turned out with “pomp and ceremony”, and praised businesses, schools and residents for planning the celebrations.

Pipe Major of Shirley Pipe Band Andy Walker at the celebrations (Richard Vernalls/PA)

He added: “Seeing what has happened over the last few months and the last couple of years (with Covid) it actually makes you realise what a unifying figure she is.

“To see what she’s done over the 70 years – she does an amazing job, still doing everything she can, a splendid job.”

He added: “I’ve been the mayor for a year, it’s been an absolute honour – but it’s very tiring.

“So after 70 years, she must have unrivalled endurance.”

As the wine and beer flowed, a 75-year-old Elvis impersonator bawled out classics from the rocker’s repertoire and even took corgis Dobi and Lemmy for a dance around the market square.

An Elvis impersonator with corgis Dobi and Lemmy at Warwick’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Richard Vernalls/PA)

Mandy Hickman, with her daughter Naomi – both wrapped in Union flags – said: “The Queen means the world to us, and that’s why everybody has turned out today.”

Also among the crowds, Paul, wearing a red, white and blue sun hat and holding a glass of beer, said: “I’m not a heavy royalist but she does a good job, and she’s been doing a good job for so many years.

“It brings everybody together – and the weather helps.”

Julie, sitting nearby with a glass of wine, said she was there “supporting the Queen and celebrating the jubilee, like everyone else”.

“I just think she’s lovely, I do – I love the Queen,” she added.

