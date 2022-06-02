World leaders pay tribute to ‘unwavering’ Queen on Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

World leaders pay tribute to ‘unwavering’ Queen on Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 3:53 pm
The Queen watching the Royal Procession from the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Queen watching the Royal Procession from the balcony at Buckingham Palace (Jonathan Brady/PA)

World leaders have paid tribute to the Queen on her historic Platinum Jubilee as a “golden thread” binding the UK with its allies.

French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Joe Biden and the UK’s own Prime Minister are among those to have sent congratulations to the “unwavering” monarch, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne over a special extended bank holiday weekend.

Mr Macron told the 96-year-old sovereign of the “deep affection and admiration” that the French people hold for her.

In a video message to mark the jubilee celebrations, he said that while times may have changed, the Queen’s devotion to the alliance between Britain and France has not faltered.

Mr Macron said: “Madame: During the past 70 years, the President of the French Republic has relied on very few constants at the international level.

“Times have changed, Europe has evolved, our continent is again experiencing war.

“Through these transformations, your devotion to our alliance and to our friendship has remained, and has helped build the trust that brought freedom and prosperity to our continent.”

The French president described the Queen as the “golden thread that binds our two countries” and “the proof of the unwavering friendship between our nations”.

He added: “This year, the 70th of your reign, we celebrate your achievements. We are grateful for your courage and we share the respect and love that British people and Commonwealth have always shown you.”

From across the Atlantic, Mr Biden and first lady Jill Biden both offered their congratulations to the Queen.

The president said she had inspired people with her “selfless devotion and service” to the UK and the Commonwealth for 70 years.

“Throughout your reign, the relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States has grown stronger and closer than ever,” he said.

Mrs Biden said the joy the monarch had brought the American people through her visits to the US, together with the solidarity she had shown in times of tragedy, had “deepened the friendship and profound connection between our countries”.

“Joe and I were so touched by the generosity and welcome you showed to us when we visited you at Windsor Castle last year, during our first visit overseas as president and first lady,” she said.

Australia’s new prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said the sovereign had been a “reassuring constant”, and shared pictures of a beacon lit in her honour.

He tweeted: “This week marks the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. In her seven decades on the throne, the Queen has been a reassuring constant, projecting calm and strength.

“Tonight, along with 53 other nations, we light a beacon to give thanks to Her Majesty and send our warmest congratulations.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson included a touch of Latin in his tribute to the Queen.

He tweeted: “Congratulations to Her Majesty The Queen on your remarkable Platinum Jubilee.

“The whole country, Commonwealth and world thank you for your unwavering duty and service.

“Vivat Regina Elizabetha! God Save The Queen!”

Meanwhile, Pope Francis sent “cordial greetings and good wishes” in a telegram to the sovereign.

He said: “On this joyful occasion of your Majesty’s birthday, and as you celebrate this Platinum Jubilee year, I send cordial greetings and good wishes, together with the renewed assurance of my prayers that Almighty God will bestow upon you, the members of the Royal Family and all the people of the nation blessings of unity, prosperity and peace.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal