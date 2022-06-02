Anti-monarchy group hopes jubilee is ‘last hurrah’ for big royal events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News UK

Anti-monarchy group hopes jubilee is ‘last hurrah’ for big royal events

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 7:49 pm
(Daniel Leal/PA)
(Daniel Leal/PA)

Anti-monarchy campaign group Republic has said it expects the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee to be the “last hurrah” in terms of major royal events.

The royal family took part in a parade down The Mall and the Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the first day of festivities.

Thousands of people descended on central London decked in Union flag merchandise for the spectacle, which included a Red Arrows flypast, while people celebrated at street parties across the country.

Graham Smith, chief executive of Republic, which wants the monarchy to be abolished, said such celebrations can take place “with or without the monarchy”.

He said: “The jubilee is the last hurrah of the monarchy in the next few years.

“We always hope that this is the last.

“We are moving from hope to expectation as it will be a very long time until Charles has a jubilee and hopefully the monarchy will be abolished by the time George is on the throne.”

Asked about the possibility of the Prince of Wales’s coronation taking place as a major royal event in the next few years, Mr Smith said it will not be the same as the jubilee.

He said: “It will be a political event,” adding that the coronation will “trigger huge debate” over the monarchy and is likely to be accompanied by protests.

“People do not think about Prince Charles in the same way they think about the Queen,” he said.

“That conversation is going to be a very different affair.”

On what Republic’s supporters may be doing this weekend, Mr Smith said: “Most people (in general) are not engaging with the jubilee.”

ROYAL Jubilee
(PA Graphics)

He said they are “just enjoying the weekend” or going away – as long as their flights are not cancelled.

Asked if Republic’s supporters are grateful for the long weekend, he said: “There is no problem with having an extra day off,” but added: “We can do that with or without the monarchy.

“Italy is dong a very similar celebration without a monarchy to celebrate the day it became a republic,” he said, referring to the Italian national day which takes place on June 2 every year.

Republic started putting up billboards around the country in May, calling on people to “make Elizabeth the last”, as part of its response to the jubilee.

The group is also hosting the International Anti-Monarchy Conference online on Saturday.

