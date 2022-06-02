In Pictures: Beacons lit around the UK to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
In Pictures: Beacons lit around the UK to mark the Queen’s 70-year reign

By Press Association
June 2, 2022, 10:31 pm Updated: June 2, 2022, 10:53 pm
A Platinum Jubilee beacon is lit on Lyle Hill, Greenock (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Thousands of beacons are being lit up across the UK and the Commonwealth to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

The monarch herself started the process by illuminating the Commonwealth of Nations Globe at Windsor Castle, which sent a river of light to Buckingham Palace, where the Duke of Cambridge watched as the Tree of Trees sculpture was bathed in light.

William with Sir Nicholas Bacon during the lighting of the principal beacon at the Tree of Trees outside Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)
Projections displayed on the front of Buckingham Palace during the lighting of the principal beacon (Chris Jackson/PA)
Beacons are lit outside the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)
A Platinum Jubilee beacon on Blyth beach, Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Lord Provost Robert Aldridge and Commander of Edinburgh Garrison Lieutenant Colonel Lorne Campbell at Edinburgh Castle (Jane Barlow/PA)
Cardiff Bay also joined in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Ben Birchall/PA)
St Macartin’s Cathedral in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh (Oliver McVeigh/PA)
The Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA)
Fireworks over Windsor Castle (Steve Parsons/PA)

