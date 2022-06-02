Emmerdale’s Patrick Mower to join star-studded line-up at Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Emmerdale’s Patrick Mower to join star-studded line-up at Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 12:01 am
Emmerdale Actor Patrick Mower (Tim Whitby/PA)
Emmerdale Actor Patrick Mower (Tim Whitby/PA)

Emmerdale actor Patrick Mower will join the star-studded line-up celebrating the Queen’s historic reign at the Platinum Jubilee Pageant this Sunday.

Mower, who has played Rodney Blackstock since he joined the ITV soap opera in 2000, will be among those representing the 1970s as part of the decade-by-decade parade commemorating the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

The 83-year-old will be joined by other “national treasures” including Katherine Jenkins, Sir Cliff Richard, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean as they make their way through London on decorated open-topped buses.

Wimbledon 2019 – Day Eight – The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Singer Sir Cliff Richard is due to be among the celebrities featuring in the special Jubilee pageant (Mike Egerton/PA)

Aside from his veteran role in Emmerdale, Mower has been a fixture in film and TV since the 1960s, starring in police drama Special Branch and drama spy series Callan in the 1970s.

He has also featured in classic TV shows such as The Sweeney, The Avengers, Target and Jason King.

Mower said: “I am greatly honoured to have been asked to join in the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant celebrations.

“Because of my work with The Lord’s Taverners, The Variety Club of Great Britain and SPARKS charities, I have had the honour of meeting Her Majesty and Prince Philip on numerous occasions.

“I look forward to sharing this wonderful event with the nation and Her Majesty this Sunday.”

BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend – Coventry
Ed Sheeran will perform the national anthem at the end of the spectacle (Ian West/PA)

The Jubilee Pageant will take place in central London, with a 3km carnival procession featuring a cast of thousands including puppets, celebrities and tributes to the seven decades of the Queen’s reign.

It will move from Horse Guards, along Whitehall to Admiralty Arch, and down The Mall to the Palace.

The finale will feature Ed Sheeran performing and singing the national anthem with close to 200 national treasures in front of the Queen’s official residence.

It is hoped the Queen will make a balcony appearance as the festivities come to a close.

