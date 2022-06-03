Original Charlie Mackesy illustrations go on sale at Sotheby’s

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Original Charlie Mackesy illustrations go on sale at Sotheby’s

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 7:01 am
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)
The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)

A selection of original illustrations by the author and illustrator of the bestselling The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse have gone on sale as part of an exhibition in London.

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse, by Charlie Mackesy, was released in 2019 and features drawings illustrating the friendship and conversations between the four titular characters.

As part of We Are All A Work In Progress, a selling exhibition of 28 original working illustrations drawn in the making of Mackesy’s book, rendered preparatory illustrations in ink and watercolour by Mackesy have gone on display at Sotheby’s in London as part of its Jubilee series of exhibitions and events.

Just A Tiny Taste by Charlie Mackesy will be on show at Sotheby’s as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)

The exhibition’s works will also be available to purchase until June 28, and echoing the exhibition’s title, they share an insight into Mackesy’s working methods as he often draws multiple versions of the same illustrations in different mediums as part of his artistic process.

Included in the exhibition will be the drawings Sometimes, I worry and The Hardest Person To Forgive, which were not included in the final pages of the book.

The drawings will also include four cake-themed illustrations to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, including Well Hello and Just A Tiny Taste.

Speaking about the selling exhibition, Mackesy said: “It’s a joy to be part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a massive privilege to have my work in Sotheby’s.

“I’ve always been overwhelmed by the reaction to the book, and equally overwhelmed by Sotheby’s inviting me to exhibit working drawings from it. I’m very grateful.”

Sometimes, I worry by Charlie Mackesy (Charlie Mackesy/Sotheby’s/PA)

After its publication in 2019, The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse was named Book of the Year by Waterstones and was shortlisted for the British Book Awards’ Non-fiction Lifestyle Book of the Year.

Mackesy, who previously worked with Nelson Mandela on a lithograph project, The Unity Series, is also working on an animated short film adaptation of the book.

The Charlie Mackesy: We Are All A Work In Progress exhibition is at Sotheby’s in London until June 14, with drawings on sale until June 28.

