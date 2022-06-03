Rod Stewart: The Queen has always been a part of my life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rod Stewart: The Queen has always been a part of my life

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 11:07 am
Sir Rod Stewart says the Queen has always been a part of his life (Matt Crossick/PA)
Sir Rod Stewart says the Queen has always been a part of his life (Matt Crossick/PA)

Sir Rod Stewart said the Queen “has always been a part of my life” in an interview ahead of his performance at the BBC’s Jubilee Party at The Palace.

The music legend will be taking to the stage in the star-studded show outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night along with the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys, and Diana Ross.

Speaking to BBC News on Friday, he said: “It’s pride, it’s pride in being British, it’s the pageantry, the romance. I mean, I’ve grown up with this woman, you know, I was seven when when she came to the throne, so she’s always been part of my life, you know, and the fact that I’ve met her on several occasions makes it even more important for me.”

“She’s, as I said, she’s been so much part of my life. It’s almost, I don’t know, almost like a sister, you know. She’s always been in the background of my life”, he added.

Royal Academy of Arts awards
Sir Rod told the BBC the Queen has ‘always been in the background of my life’ (PA/ Jeff Spicer)

Sir Rod, who was knighted in the 2016 Birthday Honours for services to music and charity, also said the show was “nerve-wracking”, despite having played countless concerts.

He also told the programme he will be singing a song he has previously never performed and has been unable to rehearse.

Recalling a previous concert he played attended by the Queen, he said: “I’ve met her on a couple occasions. So we were doing a charity concerts at St James’s Palace for Her Majesty and the late Duke of Edinburgh.

“And they were only sitting by the band here, and they were sitting 10 yards away. Right? And they looked terrified because they thought I was going to do Do You Think I’m Sexy, Hot Legs, real loud music.

“And I started off, ‘you must remember this, a kiss is just a kiss, a smile is just a smile’. There was so relieved they beamed from ear to ear.”

