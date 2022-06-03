Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 11:23 am Updated: June 3, 2022, 11:43 am
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arriving for the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.

Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.

Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour, showing them interacting with children.

Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom, told BBC Breakfast that the Sussexes have a “warm and close” relationship with the Queen and that as the couple and the monarch were in Windsor on Thursday evening, it could have been the first time Lilibet met her great-grandmother.

Lilibet, who was named in honour of the Queen, will celebrate her first birthday on Saturday, and the trip is the youngster’s first to the UK.

He said: “I think people are expecting some sort of big birthday extravagant event that we’re going to see photographs from. From what I’m told, we shouldn’t expect anything.

“Those moments with Lilibet are very much private between them and the Queen and of course we know how much she’s been looking forward to it.

“They’ve been held back by a pandemic. Of course the times that Harry has been here it’s just been by himself for quite sombre occasions. And so this really was the first time.

“Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Platinum Jubilee
Wellwishers wait for the arrival of the royal family ahead of the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s (Daniel Leal/PA)

Harry and Meghan attended the St Paul’s thanksgiving occasion on Friday, with the theme of public service at the heart of the event.

The Queen will not be present after she experienced “discomfort” during Thursday’s celebrations.

Mr Scobie added in his discussion on BBC Breakfast: “I spoke with people close to the couple… who said that they want to be as low profile as possible during this trip.

“It’s almost hard to believe, but I think yesterday Trooping the Colour was a great example. We didn’t really catch sight of them on TV cameras.”

