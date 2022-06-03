Ms Banks joins line-up for Platinum Party at the Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Ms Banks joins line-up for Platinum Party at the Palace

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 12:21 pm
Rapper Ms Banks will perform as part of the Platinum Party at the Palace (Jacob King/PA)

British rapper Ms Banks has joined the line-up for the BBC’s star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace concert in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The musician, 28, has been added to the bill which includes Queen + Adam Lambert who will open the concert, while Diana Ross will close the event, marking her first UK live performance in some 15 years.

Ms Banks said: “I’m super excited to be a part of this legendary line-up, it’s going to be an amazing night”.

National Television Awards 2020 – Arrivals – London
Ms Banks has been announced as part of the line-up for the event on June 4.

The concert, being held outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, also features performances from Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart.

Broadcaster Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the BBC’s live coverage of the event, which is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday evening.

Other famous faces from the worlds of sport, stage and screen who are part of the event include Sir David Attenborough, tennis star Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews, with the evening also featuring a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Supremes singer Ross previously said of the event: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

“Her Majesty has, and continues to be, such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Her performance on June 4 comes ahead of her playing the Glastonbury Festival legends slot on June 26 on the acclaimed Pyramid Stage.

The main concert airs from 8pm on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on June 4.

