Ms Banks joins line-up for Platinum Party at the Palace

British rapper Ms Banks has joined the line-up for the BBC’s star-studded Platinum Party at the Palace concert in celebration of the Queen’s 70-year reign.

The musician, 28, has been added to the bill which includes Queen + Adam Lambert who will open the concert, while Diana Ross will close the event, marking her first UK live performance in some 15 years.

Ms Banks said: “I’m super excited to be a part of this legendary line-up, it’s going to be an amazing night”.

Ms Banks has been announced as part of the line-up for the event on June 4.

The concert, being held outside Buckingham Palace on Saturday night, also features performances from Duran Duran, Craig David, Alicia Keys and Sir Rod Stewart.

Broadcaster Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp will lead the BBC’s live coverage of the event, which is being broadcast on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on Saturday evening.

Other famous faces from the worlds of sport, stage and screen who are part of the event include Sir David Attenborough, tennis star Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews, with the evening also featuring a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Supremes singer Ross previously said of the event: “I have had the honour of meeting the Queen many times throughout my life, including when I was with my family.

“Her Majesty has, and continues to be, such an incredible inspiration to so many across the world and I was absolutely delighted to receive an invitation to perform on such a momentous and historic occasion.”

Her performance on June 4 comes ahead of her playing the Glastonbury Festival legends slot on June 26 on the acclaimed Pyramid Stage.

The main concert airs from 8pm on BBC One, iPlayer and BBC Radio 2 on June 4.