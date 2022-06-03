Prime Minister booed and cheered outside thanksgiving service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Prime Minister booed and cheered outside thanksgiving service

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 12:39 pm Updated: June 3, 2022, 1:59 pm
Boris Johnson was booed when he arrived for the service at St Paul’s with his wife Carrie (Daniel Leal/PA)
Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.

The Prime Minister received a mix of cheering and boos from onlookers as he entered St Paul’s Cathedral for the service of thanksgiving.

Boris Johnson arrived at the cathedral in a black Range Rover and walked up the steps with wife Carrie Johnson to attend the event on Friday.

But while a number of people could be heard applauding and cheering as the couple ascended the staircase, others could be heard booing.

The PM was also heckled and booed more as he left the service, with one person saying “f*** off Boris”.

Spectator Clement Jacquemin said he booed Boris Johnson leaving St Paul’s Cathedral in London because “he is a disgrace”.

Mr Jacquemin said Brexit and partygate were behind his objection to Mr Johnson, and said the Prime Minister should have “stayed home, made himself forgotten, and let the British public enjoy this day”.

It comes after months of controversy for Mr Johnson and the Tory government following a number of rule-breaking Number 10 parties during lockdown.

Mr Johnson, his wife Carrie, and the Chancellor all apologised in April after the Metropolitan Police handed them fixed penalty notices (FPNs) for the party in the Cabinet Room on June 19 2020.

In her recent report, senior civil servant Sue Gray also found boozy drinks parties were held at the heart of Government on April 16 2021, the eve of the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral – albeit not attended by the PM himself.

As part of their investigation into lockdown-busting parties in Downing Street and Whitehall, the Metropolitan Police deemed that coronavirus restrictions were breached ahead of the funeral.

Platinum Jubilee
Boris Johnson during the national service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral (Victoria Jones/PA)

However, the force did not specify which events led to fines being received.

At the time, socialising indoors with people from other households was not allowed and meeting others outdoors was limited to groups of six people or two households.

An increasing number of Tory MPs have publicly urged the Mr Johnson to stand down – although not all have revealed whether they have submitted letters to the 1922 Committee calling for a confidence vote to decide his future.

Home Secretary Priti Patel has told Tory MPs pushing for the Prime Minister to resign to “forget it”, that writing letters of no-confidence in Boris Johnson was a “sideshow”, and the party should be focused on “real challenges that we have to find solutions to”.

This week, the Prime Minister again came under criticism from the standards watchdog after he refused to give his adviser on the rules for ministers the freedom to launch his own inquiries into potential breaches.

