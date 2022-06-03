David and Victoria Beckham to host a special Big Jubilee lunch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
David and Victoria Beckham to host a special Big Jubilee lunch

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 2:47 pm
As part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham will host a special Big Jubilee lunch (BBC/PA)
David and Victoria Beckham will host a special Jubilee lunch for inspirational individuals as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The A-list couple will celebrate people who have made incredible contributions to their communities.

The Beckham’s Big Jubilee Lunch will air as part of the Platinum Pageant on BBC One on Sunday June 5.

In a post shared to Instagram on Thursday, David, 47, ⁣hailed the Queen’s reign as “remarkable”, writing: “Today, we celebrate our Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. 70 years of service and inspirational leadership of our country.

“Let’s come together and commemorate her remarkable reign with a great British party these next few days.”

David was made an OBE by the Queen in 2003 for services to football. Victoria and two of the couple’s sons, Brooklyn and Romeo, as well as David’s grandparents, were in attendance to see him accept the honour.

Victoria was also made an OBE in 2017 for services to the fashion industry.

Those attending the couple’s lunch include MBE recipients, including Judith Harper, who was made an MBE for services to fostering, having fostered more than 100 children.

Also at the lunch will be Saeed Atcha, who was made an MBE for services to young people and the community in 2019. At 22-years-old, Atcha was the youngest recipient on the 2019 Honours list.

The Platinum Pageant airs on June 5 at 1pm on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.

