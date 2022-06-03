Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Display of royal fashion on day two of Platinum Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 3:44 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge arriving at a reception at The Guildhall, London (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Candy pastels, bold brights and creamy freshness were the fashion palette of choice on the second day of Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked summery in a long-sleeved lemon dress by Emilia Wickstead teamed with a matching Philip Treacy hat.

The Duchess of Cornwall (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The Duchess of Cornwall also wore a hat by milliner Treacy to accompany her ivory and gold embroidered coat dress by Fiona Clare.

The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, or almost white, trench coat, believed to be by Dior due to the French fashion house retweeting a Grazia article which says her look was indeed a Dior creation.

The Duchess of Sussex (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Meghan wore a matching hat and heels, and had matching gloves at the ready too.

Zara Tindall stood out in a cerise pink coat dress with purple and lilac accessories, while the Countess of Wessex wore a short-sleeved dress in a rose gold tone.

Zara Tindall (Matt Dunham/PA)

Princess Eugenie went for an orange block colour with contrasting dark accessories, while Princess Beatrice wore a blue belted coat dress and matching fascinator.

The Prime Minister’s wife Carrie Johnson wore a red dress with matching red and white disc-style fascinator.

