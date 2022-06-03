Former protection officer recounts moment tourists did not recognise Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

Former protection officer recounts moment tourists did not recognise Queen

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 4:53 pm
The Queen met the American tourists near her residence, Balmoral Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA)
The Queen met the American tourists near her residence, Balmoral Castle (Andrew Milligan/PA)

A former Royal protection officer has recounted the moment he and the Queen met two American tourists who did not recognise the monarch.

Speaking to Sky News as part of its coverage of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, Richard Griffin said he was accompanying the Queen on a picnic in Balmoral when they met the pair of Americans who were on a walking holiday.

“The Queen would always stop and say hello” when she met people, Mr Griffin said, and they greeted the two tourists.

“It was clear from the moment that we first stopped (that) they hadn’t recognised the Queen, the American gentleman was telling the Queen where he’d come from, where they were going to next, and where they’d been to in Britain.

“I could see it coming, and sure enough, he said to Her Majesty, ‘And where do you live?’

“She said, ‘Well, I live in London, but I’ve got a holiday home just the other side of the hills’,” referring to Balmoral.

According to Mr Griffin, the American tourist then asked the Queen how long she had been visiting the area.

When she replied that she had been doing so for “over 80 years”, the tourist said: “Well, if you’ve been coming up for 80 years, you must have met the Queen.”

“As quick as a flash she says, ‘well, I haven’t, but Dickie here meets her regularly’,” Mr Griffin said.

The tourist, turning to Mr Griffin, then asked what the Queen is like, to which he replied: “She can be very cantankerous at times, but she’s got a lovely sense of humour,”, adding: “I knew I could pull her leg.”

Moments later, the tourist posed next to Mr Griffin, and, still unaware of her identity, asked the Queen to take a photo of them.

Mr Griffin and the Queen then swapped places, he said, and he took a photo of the monarch with the tourists.

“We waved goodbye”, Mr Griffin said, “And then Her Majesty said to me, ‘I’d love to be a fly on the wall when he shows those photographs to friends in America. Hopefully, someone tells him who I am’.”

Balmoral, one of the royals’ favourite places, holds many memories for the Queen.

It is her private home, handed down through generations of royals after being bought for Queen Victoria by Prince Albert in 1852.

