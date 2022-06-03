Service of commemoration for fifth anniversary of London Bridge terror attack

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Service of commemoration for fifth anniversary of London Bridge terror attack

By Press Association
June 3, 2022, 5:40 pm
Members of the clergy and congregation of Southwark Cathedral (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Members of the clergy and congregation of Southwark Cathedral (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The theme of unity was at the heart of a service of commemoration to mark the fifth anniversary of the London Bridge and Borough Market terror attack.

Eight people were killed and 48 more injured on June 3 2017 when terrorists ploughed into pedestrians in a hired van then ran amok with 12-inch knives.

Families of victims, witnesses and police officers paid respect to those who lost their lives at the service at Southwark Cathedral on Friday.

Memorial plaque in Cathedral Square (Danielle Desouza/PA)

The Dean of Southwark, the Very Reverend Andrew Nunn, dedicated the mass to those who died or where injured, as well as “all who live by the values of inclusion and welcome”.

He also reflected on another terror attack in London in November 2019, when Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones were killed at Fishmongers’ Hall by Usman Khan.

Amir Eden, the chair of not-for-profit Living Bankside – which works with those in the Southbank area who may need support with their health or wellbeing, read the poem Heavy by Mary Oliver.

He told the PA news agency: “Today was a very important day. It was important to reflect and reconcile and to never forget what had happened – eight people lost their lives, many injured and hundreds traumatised.

“The service has allowed us to look for the light, to look for the future. In our community, we have seen time and time again, that unity, compassion and hope have shone through.”

He also reflected on the 2017 attack, in which he recalled “seeing lots of people screaming and shouting and running away and a white van screech past onto the bridge”.

He added: “I didn’t understand what was going on, I thought it was a traffic incident. Then I saw people falling onto the floor and holding themselves and it was horrific.”

Candles were lit and placed on a table to illuminate the altar, to honour those who died or were injured in the attacks.

Christine Archibald, 30, and Xavier Thomas, 45, died after being struck by the van on the bridge.

Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and James McMullan, 32, were stabbed near the Boro Bistro on the South Bank.

Ignacio Echeverria, 39, died as he tried to protect others from being attacked on nearby Borough High Street.

Ringleader Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were confronted in Stoney Street and shot dead by police marksmen.

After the service, guests in attendance were led to Cathedral Square, a short walk from the venue, to witness the unveiling of a permanent memorial plaque.

Memorial plaque for victims of 2017 London Bridge terror attack (Danielle Desouza/PA)

An inscription in front of the memorial read: “This stone is remnants of the London Bridge designed by Sir John Rennie.”

Flower arrangements which featured white, yellow and pink flowers were placed in front of the memorial.

An interfaith tea followed the memorial unveiling at Harper Road Mosque, with Mr Eden saying that “tea represents British values – unity and hope” and that having a mass at Southwark Cathedral and a tea at a mosque represented the inclusion of the community.

The Prime Minister paid his respects in a Twitter post, which read: “Remembering all those affected by the horrific attack at London Bridge five years ago. My heart goes out to the victims and their families.

“The indomitable spirit shown by Londoners that night and in the following weeks showed this city will never be cowed in the face of terror.”

