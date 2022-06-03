Queen in unseen footage patting and feeding beloved horses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Queen in unseen footage patting and feeding beloved horses

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 12:02 am
The Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen attended the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen’s love for horses is on display in new unseen footage where she affectionately pets and feeds the animals in Sandringham.

The monarch described one of the horses as an “extraordinary girl” and is heard to say she wonders what goes through the creature’s head.

The clips, filmed at the Royal Stud in Sandringham in April, will be shown in a special feature as part of ITV’s Saturday Platinum Jubilee coverage.

The Queen enjoyed a trip to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May (Steve Parsons/PA)
The Queen enjoyed a trip to the Royal Windsor Horse Show in May (Steve Parsons/PA)

The Queen, a keen horseracing fan, will not attend the Epsom Derby this weekend, but will be watching on television.

In the clips, she observed various horses and foals, alongside her trusted bloodstock and racing adviser John Warren.

Mr Warren, who has been an adviser to the monarch for more than 13 years and also represents other leading horse owners from across the globe, was made a Commander of the Royal Victorian Order (RVO) in the latest Queen’s honours.

Gently stroking the coat of one of the horses, the Queen is heard to say: “Well it must be three or four years when she came down into Windsor yard, but behaved as though she’d always been there.”

Admiring the horse, she added: “Extraordinary girl, aren’t you?”

Another clip showed the Queen asking a horse “would you like another one?”, before picking a carrot from a bowl and feeding it.

Later, observing two horses walking alongside each other in the yard, the Queen is heard to say: “I often wonder what goes through her head”.

Trainer Sir Michael Stoute and jockey Ryan Moore also feature in the ITV special with presenter Ed Chamberlin, which was filmed at The Jockey Club Rooms in Newmarket in May.

In the ITV feature, Mr Moore praised the Queen for letting him ride with “complete freedom”.

He said: “There is no pressure at all… she’s always let me ride with complete freedom and it’s been a tremendous honour for me.”

In May, the Queen attended the Windsor Horse Show and was also the guest of honour at the equestrian extravaganza A Gallop Through History, the first major event of the Jubilee festivities.

– ITV Racing is on Saturday June 4 at 12.40pm-5pm.

