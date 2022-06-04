Police name man who died after party stabbing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Police name man who died after party stabbing

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 2:44 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 3:24 pm
Police have named a man who died after being stabbed at a party in East London (Peter Byrne/PA)
Detectives have named a man who died after being stabbed at a party in East London.

Lamar Jackson, 39, of Hackney, died after suffering from stab wounds while at an event in Woodford on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

According to reports, Mr Jackson was also known as the rapper Hypo and previously dated singer Emeli Sande.

Hypo released several tracks over the years, including Flex On My X, First Night and No L’s.

In 2018 he collaborated with Jamaican DJ Popcaan on the song Run These Streets.

Rapper and actor Genesis Elijah paid tribute with a poem and statement on Twitter, writing: “I still got footage of me Hypes and Dappy chilling at the shop that I never put out. RIP Hypo.”

Emergency services were called to Chigwell Road at about 12.10am after receiving calls which stated a fight had broken out at the venue.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene and found Mr Jackson injured.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Jackson’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Formal identification has yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

A crime scene remains in place.

No arrests have been made and inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing.

Detective Chief Inspector Laurence Smith said: “This attack happened at a party and we know that a large number of people would have been in attendance. I would urge anyone who is yet to speak with us to come forward and let us know what you saw.

“It is possible that events leading up to the stabbing, and perhaps the murder itself, were captured on people’s phones. Please take a look and call us. It is vital that we establish what happened.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 020 8345 3985 or 101 quoting reference CAD 66/03Jun.

Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

