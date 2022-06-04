Rail trespasser in Potters Bar delays 101 trains on main line out of London

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rail trespasser in Potters Bar delays 101 trains on main line out of London

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 5:12 pm
The trespassing has led to the cancellation of 20 trains from London King’s Cross on Saturday (PA)
More than 100 trains were delayed as police tried to get a trespasser off the railway line connecting London and Edinburgh.

The East Coast Main Line has seen 20 full cancellations and 14 part cancellations on Saturday afternoon as those celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee continue to crowd public transport.

British Transport Police used a helicopter and dog teams to help search for the person in the Potters Bar area of Hertfordshire, Great Northern Rail said.

It is understood that the trespasser evaded capture for some time, but was eventually found hiding in a tree.

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Services from London King’s Cross have been severely disrupted this afternoon owing to a trespass incident in the Potter’s Bar area.

“The individual has been safely removed from the railway and services are up and running again, however, passengers should check the status of their journey before travelling as delays are likely to continue through the afternoon.

“We’re working with our train operator colleagues to get services back to normal as soon as we can.”

The number of cancelled trains is expected to rise.

