Rail trespasser in Potters Bar delays 101 trains on main line out of London

More than 100 trains were delayed as police tried to get a trespasser off the railway line connecting London and Edinburgh.

The East Coast Main Line has seen 20 full cancellations and 14 part cancellations on Saturday afternoon as those celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee continue to crowd public transport.

British Transport Police used a helicopter and dog teams to help search for the person in the Potters Bar area of Hertfordshire, Great Northern Rail said.

It is understood that the trespasser evaded capture for some time, but was eventually found hiding in a tree.

⚠ Due to a trespasser on the track in the Potters bar area, trains are unable to run through this station. ⛔ All lines at Potters Bar are blocked. More info to follow. — Great Northern (@GNRailUK) June 4, 2022

A Network Rail spokesperson said: “Services from London King’s Cross have been severely disrupted this afternoon owing to a trespass incident in the Potter’s Bar area.

“The individual has been safely removed from the railway and services are up and running again, however, passengers should check the status of their journey before travelling as delays are likely to continue through the afternoon.

“We’re working with our train operator colleagues to get services back to normal as soon as we can.”

The number of cancelled trains is expected to rise.