Home News UK

Kate visits children and families unable to take part in Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 4, 2022, 6:26 pm Updated: June 4, 2022, 6:52 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge has been taking part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week (Ashley Crowden/PA)
The Duchess of Cambridge has been taking part in the Platinum Jubilee celebrations this week (Ashley Crowden/PA)

The Duchess of Cambridge has visited a children’s hospital in central London where she met patients and families who are unable to take part in the Jubilee celebrations.

The Evelina Children’s Hospital said Kate visited the hospital, of which she is a patron, on Friday night.

It wrote on Twitter: “We received a very special surprise last night! Our Patron, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge, dropped in for a private visit to meet our patients, families and staff unable to join in the celebrations this weekend.

“Luckily the hospital was already decked with Platinum Jubilee decorations made by some of the children and young people we are caring for. Thank you YRH for thinking of us.”

The Twitter account for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge replied with a purple love heart.

Kate met patients and staff in the paediatric intensive care unit (PICU), including seven-day-old Florence Charlotte Rose Clements, who is a cardiac patient.

Images posted by the hospital showed a masked Kate pictured next to the bed Florence, who had tubes attached to her face and was wearing a knitted crown.

Her parents, Emma Stickler and Mark Clements, who are from Meopham in Kent, were also pictured with her.

Other pictures showed homemade decorations featuring a large crown, the number 70 (as a nod to the Platinum Jubilee), Union Jack bunting, Corgies and drawings.

Kate became a patron of the Evelina London Children’s Hospital, which is part of Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust, in 2018.

Royal visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital
The Duchess of Cambridge is seen on a previous visit to the Evelina London Children’s Hospital (Toby Melville/PA)

The role gives her the opportunity to champion medical professionals working on the front line in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting youngsters in their early years.

The hospital provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life, and also offers specialist services for youngsters with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey, Sussex and beyond.

