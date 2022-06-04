‘You laugh and cry with us’ Charles tells Queen in moving Jubilee tribute

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Queen received the heartfelt thanks of her family and the nation for 70-years of service during her Jubilee Party at the Palace – and a special tribute from Paddington Bear.

Charles spoke movingly about the Queen calling her “Mummy” and described how “you laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us…” in a speech to thousands of spectators in The Mall.

The monarch was poignantly missing from the star-studded show in the shadow of Buckingham Palace, but the prince said she would be watching “with much emotion” and he emphasised her dedication saying: “That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight.”

Paddington Bear echoed the mood of the night when he told the Queen “Happy Jubilee Ma’am. And thank you. For everything” in a comic sketch with the monarch that stole the show.

Sir Elton John, Diana Ross, Sir Rod Stewart, Alicia Keys and Duran Duran were some of the acts who performed for the audience who included Prince George, Prince Charlotte, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Charles said in his speech: “The scale of this evening’s celebration – and the outpouring of warmth and affection over this whole Jubilee weekend – is our way of saying thank you – from your family, the country, the Commonwealth, in fact the whole world.

“On behalf of us all, I wanted to pay my own tribute to your lifetime of selfless service.

“Your family now spans four generations. You are our Head of State. And you are also our mother.”

Sir Rod Stewart performing during the Platinum Party at the Palace. Joe Giddens/PA

Charles, who began his heartfelt speech with “Your Majesty, Mummy” just as he did at the Diamond and Jubilee pop concerts, went on to tell the Queen: “You have been with us in our difficult times.

“And you bring us together to celebrate moments of pride, joy and happiness.

“You have met us and talked with us. You laugh and cry with us and, most importantly, you have been there for us, for these 70 years.

“You pledged to serve your whole life – you continue to deliver. That is why we are here. That is what we celebrate tonight.”

The Duke of Cambridge also took to the stage and hailed the Platinum Jubilee concert as full of “optimism and joy” as he praised the Queen for her “hope” in the future of the planet.

The Queen having tea with Paddington Bear. (Buckingham Palace/ Studio Canal / BBC Studios / Heyday Films)

He received a loud cheer from the crowds when he mentioned how the Queen was almost 100, and how during her lifetime she had seen great technological changes.

For the 2012 Olympic opening ceremony, James Bond famously made an appearance with the Queen – and now it was the turn of the popular Peruvian bear.

During the sketch the Queen revealed she shares Paddington’s love of marmalade sandwiches and keeps an emergency stash in her trademark handbag.

The head of state and her furry guest introduced the opening act Queen by tapping out their song We Will Rock You on china teacups.

A host of stars and world figures paid tribute to the Queen in pre-recorded messages with Beatles star Sir Paul McCartney, 79, telling the monarch: “I love you like many other people, so congratulations and thank you for 70 beautiful years.”

Former US First Lady Michelle Obama, who with her husband former President Barack Obama developed a friendship with Queen, praised her for the kindness she had shown her family.

Duran Duran and Nile Rodgers perform during the party. (Jacob King/PA)

She said: “Whether you were welcoming a nervous First Lady to Buckingham Palace for the first time, or your extraordinary kindness toward our children.

“I feel deeply honoured to have spent time with you over the years. Thank you Ma’am, for your remarkable example.”

James Bond star Craig said: “Your Majesty, thank you for your continued presence in our lives, for your leadership, and for your unwavering grace and poise.”

The actor, 54, also referenced the memorable sketch from the London 2012 Olympic Games where it appeared Craig had jumped out of a helicopter with the Queen.

Recalling the moment, he added: “I will follow you anywhere Ma’am, out of any helicopter door.”