William, Kate and children bake cakes for Cardiff Jubilee street party

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 11:56 am
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud a rehearsal during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George and Princess Charlotte applaud a rehearsal during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon, as members of the Royal Family visit the nations of the UK to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. Picture date: Saturday June 4, 2022.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children have been baking cakes for a Platinum Jubilee street party set to take place in Cardiff this afternoon.

Kate and their three children were captured whipping up eggs and flour in a kitchen decorated with Union Flag bunting in pictures posted on the royal couple’s official Twitter account on Sunday morning.

The caption read: “Baking cakes for the local community in Cardiff to enjoy at a Platinum Jubilee street party taking place today! We hope you like them!”

Prince George and Louis, eight and four, can be seen wearing similar navy blue polo shirts, while their sister Prince Charlotte, aged seven, is wearing a baby pink polo shirt and later a navy and white striped t-shirt.

The Duchess wore light denim jeans and a red and white gingham style top.

It is not the first time the children have put their culinary skills to good use.

The royal youngsters were pictured delivering bags of fresh food and pasta, which the family had made, to vulnerable people in Norfolk who were shielding during the first coronavirus lockdown.

Photos of the volunteering activity were published to mark Charlotte’s fifth birthday in May 2020.

The family also appeared on Great British Bake Off judge Mary Berry’s festive show A Berry Royal Christmas in 2019.

George and Charlotte joined their parents in the Welsh capital on Saturday for their first official outing in Wales.

The surprise visit to Cardiff Castle during rehearsals for the Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the grounds saw them impress onlookers with their music and technical skills.

Charlotte took up the chance to lead the orchestra in a rendition of We Don’t Talk About Bruno from the Disney film Encanto.

Platinum Jubilee
Princess Charlotte laughs as she conducts a band next to her brother, Prince George, during their visit to Cardiff Castle to meet performers and crew involved in the special Platinum Jubilee Celebration Concert taking place in the castle grounds later in the afternoon (Ashley Crowden/PA)

Meanwhile George, who is one day expected to be given the title the Prince of Wales, took the lead in the technical booth, taking full advantage of the opportunity to play with the sound and lighting decks by asking what all the buttons mean.

They met a host of performers including singer Bonnie Tyler and drumming weatherman Owain Wyn Evans, and greeted hundreds of well-wishers before leaving to head back to the celebrations in London.

Hundreds of people are expected to visit Cardiff’s Bute Park on Sunday for the Big Jubilee Picnic, while similar events are set to take place all around the country including at Pembrey Country Park, Newport’s Beechwood Park, Oystermouth Castle in Swansea and Welshpool’s Maes-y-dre recreation ground.

As in the rest of the UK, thousands of residents are holding Jubilee celebrations street parties.

