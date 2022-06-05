Sculptor creates tiny royal coach in the eye of a needle as Jubilee tribute

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Sculptor creates tiny royal coach in the eye of a needle as Jubilee tribute

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 1:06 pm
Dr Willard Wigan’s tiny model of the Queen’s Coronation Carriage fits inside the eye of a needle (Darren Shipman/Dr Willard Wigan/PA)
Dr Willard Wigan’s tiny model of the Queen’s Coronation Carriage fits inside the eye of a needle (Darren Shipman/Dr Willard Wigan/PA)

A renowned microsculptor has created the “tiniest biggest tribute” for the Platinum Jubilee – an astonishing model of the Queen’s Coronation Carriage which fits inside the eye of a needle.

Dr Willard Wigan fashioned and painstakingly put together more than 200 parts under a microscope to create the ornate work, which he hopes to take on a nationwide tour.

The 65-year-old, who was honoured with an MBE for services to art in 2007, said of his latest project: “This is the tiniest biggest tribute of all time for Her Majesty the Queen.”

The artist, who created a tiny 24-carat gold crown for the Queen’s 2012 Diamond Jubilee, said of the previous work: “It was the proudest moment of my life but I’ve evolved and moved on since.

“I’ve improved, I’ve got so much better. I almost work as though my life depends upon it.

“Having autism has given me a superpower to be able to do things other people can’t do.”

The West Midlands-based sculptor, who grew up in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton, was diagnosed with autism, which he describes as a blessing in disguise, at the age of 50.

Speaking before photos of his latest work were released, he told the PA news agency: “My mother would tell me that autism is a diamond in a dustbin because humanity has a habit of throwing things away.

“And then all of a sudden the lid comes off the dustbin and they realise what was in there.

“So I’m using this now as a message to humanity and a celebration to Her Majesty the Queen. This is the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my whole life.

“I think I need counselling now after doing this coach. But it’s taught me one thing – it’s taught me to train my attention span. I’ve learned that I have to make a statement with what I do.

“We under-estimate things we can’t see… we disregard the small world. Just because you can’t see something don’t mean it don’t exist.”

Platinum Jubilee
Dr Willard Wigan’s model of a young Queen Elizabeth inside the eye of a needle (Darren Shipman/Dr Willard Wigan/PA)

Having worked for up to 17 hours a day for several weeks on the coach, the artist likens his work to “trying to put a pin through a bubble without bursting the bubble”.

He has also been working on a tiny model of Queen Elizabeth as a young woman, which has included painting with an eyelash attached to the end of a needle.

His previous works include the world’s smallest handmade BMX bike and a tribute to Albert Einstein.

Admitting to being very tired after completing the incredibly detailed carriage, he said: “I finished about five or six days ago – I didn’t think I would finish it in time.

“I could sleep for England. But the glory is at the end.

“I must admit I hate doing this work. But I know what it does. I know the impact it has on people

“I’ve seen people walk out with their jaws in wheelbarrows when they see my work because it blows their heads off – it blows their minds. And that’s when I get my pleasure, off other people seeing it.”

