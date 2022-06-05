I’m lucky to have the Queen as my granny, Beatrice tells Jubilee lunch guests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

I’m lucky to have the Queen as my granny, Beatrice tells Jubilee lunch guests

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 2:30 pm
Princess Beatrice posing for photographs with members of the public (Victoria Jones/PA)
Princess Beatrice has said that she is “very, very lucky” to have the Queen as her grandmother while attending a Jubilee lunch in west London.

The Big Jubilee Lunch, held at Paddington Recreation Ground on Sunday, was hosted by Westminster council.

It was one of thousands of similar lunches held across the UK over the Jubilee weekend, with an estimated 15 million people participating in the events.

Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice attended the event, mingling with members of the local community, including NHS workers, a food social enterprise and members of Octavia housing who offer a befriending service for the elderly.

Princess Beatrice talks with a member of the public
Princess Beatrice talks with a member of the public during the Big Jubilee Lunch (Victoria Jones/PA)

Introducing herself to a table of volunteers and service users from Octavia House, Beatrice said: “My name’s Beatrice, the Queen is my granny, I’m very, very lucky.”

Beatrice then moved to another table with more people from the charity.

She discussed the moment from last night’s concert when the Queen produced a marmalade sandwich from her handbag in a pre-recorded sketch with Paddington Bear.

“I’ve always wondered what was in her handbag and now we know,” Beatrice said. “The secret is out, it’s a marmalade sandwich.”

The princesses also took time to practise plate spinning.

Princess Beatrice (centre) and Princess Eugenie trying their hand at plate spinning
Princess Beatrice (centre) and Princess Eugenie trying their hand at plate spinning (Victoria Jones/PA)

Circus showman Tim Eagle showed the pair how to spin the plates, with Princess Eugenie receiving a round of applause for her efforts.

Speaking to the PA news agency afterwards, Mr Eagle said the princesses could have an alternative career in the circus.

“They showed some skill at it”, he said. “Given another five minutes they could have both gotten it.”

The princesses met Julie Bundy from the Maida Hill enterprise, a food charity that feeds members of the local community.

Ms Bundy said they discussed the charity’s efforts to keep its food banks going during the pandemic.

Princess Eugenie speaks to people at the lunch
Princess Eugenie speaks to people at the lunch (Victoria Jones/PA)

They also discussed Ms Bundy’s pet labradoodle.

“We were talking about the park and how lovely it is, and I said that I walk my dogs here and they said what kind of dogs and I said labradoodles.

“They said, yes, they’re the best aren’t they? That’s a plus point in my book, so they’re obviously very discerning dog owners.”

Councillor Adam Hug, leader of Westminster City Council, showed the princesses around the event.

“It meant so much to those present that the princesses were able to join our community heroes on this historic day both for the royal family and the country”, he said.

