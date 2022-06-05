Rival carnival clubs join together to create float for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rival carnival clubs join together to create float for Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 3:28 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 3:32 pm
Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club, is a member of one of the clubs involved in the creation of the elaborate Bridgwater Carnival display (Isobel Frodsham/PA)
Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club, is a member of one of the clubs involved in the creation of the elaborate Bridgwater Carnival display (Isobel Frodsham/PA)

A group of rival carnival clubs have come together to create the float for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

A total of 15 carnival clubs from Somerset joined together to create the Bridgwater Carnival float.

The float celebrates the pomp and splendour of the monarchy and features the Crown, Beefeaters and the royal coat of arms and is part of the “Jubilation” section of the pageant.

Bridgwater Carnival float
Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club (Isobel Frodsham/PA)

Flagbearers carried the flags of the four nations, and the flags of the Commonwealth are represented on the cart.

The 1980s hit Celebration by The Overtones also played as the float made its way through the parade.

Daniel Cullen, of Marketeers Carnival Club, said it took about nine months to create the float and it was finished on Wednesday.

Mr Cullen, 45, told the PA news agency: “Nine months ago we converted a lorry unit, which we stripped down, put some weight on it and converted it to our needs.

“About 200 people have been involved in the whole thing.

“On the build side, it was probably about 50 or 60 people and then we have all the costume makers, dancers and choreographers.

“There’s different people from different carnival clubs who have all worked together on this.

“We are rivals, but we’re friends.

“There’s people which we would have just said hello to and that’s about it, but now we’ve got to know them really well, we have a drink with them and have become friends.”

Simon Male, 35, of the Harlequins Carnival Club, said the project has helped the different clubs all bond together.

Bridgwater Carnival float
Simon Male, of the Harlequins Carnival Club, is pictured in front of the float (Isobel Frodsham/PA)

“It’s been really good to be asked to get involved in this,” he said.

“We compete in the whole circuit but it’s been really good working with so many people than what you normally do.

“It’s been brilliant working with other clubs.

“We’re learning different skills of how people do stuff, it’s a whole next experience and is a once-in-a-lifetime.”

He added: “I always see carnival as two different sides.

“You have people who go on the cart and road crew who are out on the circuit.

“The road crew have the relationship that if someone’s got a problem, we help them.

“It’s just the way it is.

“But with this, for example Jamie, who is one of the drivers, we wouldn’t have got to know him as well as we have done.

“I know him from the circuit but over this we’ve had a really good laugh and got on well.

“Working on this has been tiring, but you do what you can and I’ve got a lump in my throat when I see it now.

“This is one once in a lifetime thing, isn’t it?

“I can tell my kids, they can tell their kids.

“It’ll be a long, long time before this happens again.”

