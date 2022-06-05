Mike Tindall keeps his eye on cheeky Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Mike Tindall keeps his eye on cheeky Prince Louis at Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 4:08 pm
The Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Louis and Mike Tindall (Chris Jackson/PA)

Playful Prince Louis was up to mischief again at the Jubilee – but his older relative Mike Tindall joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

Louis sat in the front row of the royal box with his parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

Louis sat next to his mother, the Duchess of Cambridge (Chris Jackson/PA)

He covered his eyes and blew out his cheeks as he watched the carnival Pageant on Sunday.

But former England rugby player Tindall, sitting in the row behind, gestured and pointed to his eyes that he was keeping watch over him, as Kate chuckled at their interaction.

Prince Louis enjoying the show (Chris Jackson/PA)

The prince had delighted royal fans by stealing the show on the balcony on Thursday after Trooping the Colour.

He let out a howl and covered his ears during the flypast, and his “Gan Gan” the Queen sweetly interacted with her great-grandson, leaning down to chat to him and point out the planes.

Louis points at the parade (Chris Jackson/PA)

Others in the royal box included Princess Eugenie, who bounced her baby son August on her lap.

The one-year-old was wearing a jumper with a Union flag on the front.

The Duke of Cambridge and Prince George (Frank Augstein/PA)

As Prince George stood for part of the parade, he mirrored his father William, both adjusting the front of their jackets at the same time.

He was also spotted resting his head on his hand during the two-and-a-half-hour show.

George watching the spectacle (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Prince of Wales stood to receive the salute from troops of the Household Division.

He nodded in turn to the 42 units marching round the Queen Victoria memorial.

Princess Beatrice arrives to watch the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Other members of the royal family in the box included Princess Beatrice and Zara Tindall with the Tindalls’ two eldest children, Mia and Lena.

