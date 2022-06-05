Edward and Sophie join giant picnic to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News

Edward and Sophie join giant picnic to mark Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 4:40 pm
The Countess of Wessex during the Big Jubilee Lunch (Daniel Leal/PA)
The Countess of Wessex during the Big Jubilee Lunch (Daniel Leal/PA)

The Earl and Countess of Wessex laughed, joked and chatted about the Queen as they joined thousands at a picnic near Windsor Castle.

A sea of red, white and blue stretched down 800 metres of the Long Walk as around 3,000 people, young and old, converged on almost 500 tables on Sunday afternoon.

Edward and Sophie joined the “Big Picnic” shortly after 2pm, greeting every table for almost two hours.

The couple were asked several times how the Queen was doing, to which the pair responded with positive updates about her condition.

Edward could be heard talking with one elderly lady who said she remembered the monarch’s coronation in 1953.

Platinum Jubilee
Members of the local community participate in the Big Jubilee Lunch (Steve Parsons/PA)

Sophie was also asked about her daughter Lady Louise Windsor, who she said was “really well”.

Another attendee spoke fondly about the couple’s wedding, with Edward joking “don’t remind me of that one!”

They then watched a group of children perform a Jubilee-themed song, with the couple seen clapping their hands.

Those at the picnic, many of whom were dressed in Union flag-themed clothes, brought with them big baskets of food despite the grey weather.

Tables were decorated with red, white and blue bunting and balloons, along with Union flag tablecloths and plates.

Platinum Jubilee
The Earl of Wessex during the Big Jubilee Lunch with members of the local community (Daniel Leal/PA)

On top sat sandwiches, pies, Scotch eggs, sausage rolls, and chicken drumsticks, while some people were drinking Prosecco and champagne.

Many more people set their picnics up on grass to the side of the tables, with organisers estimating 10,000 were there in total.

Big screens blurring images of the Queen were dotted around the area, along with food vans and a stage where a musician played.

People could be seen walking around in crowns and masks of members of the royal family.

Platinum Jubilee
A dog wearing a crown during the Big Jubilee Lunch (Daniel Leal/PA)

Some were seen in their own tents which they had brought along.

Sarah Niles, 56, from Langley, in Berkshire, told the PA news agency: “It’s such a lovely atmosphere in spite of the bland weather.

“I got here around 7am to set up, I just wanted to be around people at a time like this.

“We’ll only see this kind of thing once in a lifetime I suppose, to have a Queen for this long is very rare so it’s right we celebrate her in this way.”

Platinum Jubilee
The Countess of Wessex chats with young children (Daniel Leal/PA)

Another named Susan, said: “It was pretty exciting to meet Edward and Sophie, they were so nice and it was a great touch for them to take the time out of their day.”

A nearby pub was seen gearing up to serve takeaway beers.

