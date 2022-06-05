In Pictures: The Mall comes alive with colour thanks to Jubilee pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News UK

In Pictures: The Mall comes alive with colour thanks to Jubilee pageant

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 4:50 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 5:06 pm
(PA)
(PA)

Pomp and pageantry kicked off the final day of festivities celebrating the Queen’s 70-year reign as a ceremonial military procession launched the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Platinum Jubilee
Soldiers parade down the Mall during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace (Chris Jackson/PA)

Guardsmen, Gurkhas, Royal Marines and the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment in their breastplates and plumed feathers were among the hundreds of servicemen and women who led the way marching along the streets around Buckingham Palace.

Platinum Jubilee
The Gold State Coach (Frank Augstein/PA)

The Queen was missing from the royal box but revellers hoping she would make a balcony appearance for the carnival’s finale were given a boost later when her royal standard was raised above Buckingham Palace indicating she was in residence.

Platinum Jubilee
The royal box (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were also absent for a second day running from the festivities, but the Prince of Wales, Duchess of Cornwall, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were seated for the street carnival extravaganza.

Platinum Jubilee
(Chris Jackson/PA)

Playful Prince Louis was up to mischief again at the Jubilee – but his older relative Mike Tindall joked he was keeping an eye on the spirited four-year-old.

Platinum Jubilee
(Ian Vogler/Daily Mirror/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Vintage cars during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Doug Peters/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Chris Tarrant, Angela Rippon and Noddy Holder (Aaron Chown/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
(Frank Augstein/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
(Hannah McKay/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Sir Chris Hoy and members of the Team GB cycling team ride down the Mall (Chris Jackson/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
(Frank Augstein/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
The Hatchling puppet (Frank Augstein/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
(Doug Peters/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Prince Charles looks on (Hannah McKay/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Former British professional boxer Chris Eubank during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Hannah McKay/PA)
Platinum Jubilee
Gary Lineker during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]