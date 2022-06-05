Waves and smiles on balcony from Queen at poignant end to Jubilee celebrations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Waves and smiles on balcony from Queen at poignant end to Jubilee celebrations

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 5:44 pm Updated: June 5, 2022, 7:08 pm
The Prince of Wales and the Queen (Hannah McKay/PA)
The Prince of Wales and the Queen (Hannah McKay/PA)

Just four years shy of her 100th birthday, the Jubilee Queen rallied to bring her historic Platinum celebrations to a close with a brief final balcony appearance.

It was a moment for the history books, filled with poignancy, as the frail one-of-a-kind monarch, resplendent in vivid green, stepped out at Buckingham Palace to bid farewell to the vast crowds.

Her 70-year milestone is unlikely to ever be repeated and tens of thousands crammed into The Mall to take their chance to serenade their sovereign with the national anthem in unison.

Flanked by her three heirs – son, grandson and great-grandson – it offered a glimpse into the monarchy’s future.

Platinum Jubilee
The Queen surrounded by her family (Chris Jackson/PA)

She shared the stage with just seven of her family – the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince George, as well as two future Queens – the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duchess of Cambridge – and Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

As the monarch walked slowly and careful onto the famous frontage, Charles placed his hand on his mother’s elbow, guiding her as she used her walking stick.

As the national anthem was sung, the Queen surveyed the scenes before her, deep in thought.

Platinum Jubilee
The monarch on the balcony (Frank Augustein/PA)

Then with smiles and a few waves of her white-gloved hands, she turned and was gone, back through the doors, achieving her aim of being seen to be believed in less than three minutes.

The Queen served as the uniting focal point for the four days of festivities – glowing tributes were paid, her image projected onto the Palace and prayers said.

But in a reality, it was a Jubilee without its leading lady for much of the time, unsurprising given her age and her mobility difficulties, as she missed the thanksgiving service, the Epsom Derby and the pop concert.

Platinum Jubilee
The scenes in front of Buckingham Palace (Aaron Chown/PA)

The Queen was on public view in person for just over 27 minutes throughout the weekend.

Her sanctuary as she rested was Windsor Castle, where, granddaughter Zara Tindall said, she watched the Epsom Derby in her “comfy clothes”.

But her presence was felt large – and the pre-recorded comedy sketch with Paddington bear brought a fresh light on her humour and love of fun.

With the monarch confessing to not being able to move, observers will be questioning whether Elizabeth II will be asked take to the balcony again as she continues with her lifelong pledge to serve.

Platinum Jubilee
The Prince of Wales,the Queen and Prince George (Frank Augustein/PA)

And in a written message signalling the end of the momentous occasion, even the Queen publicly acknowledged the challenges she faces.

But she renewed her commitment to serve as monarch, with the key phrase “to the best of my ability, supported by my family”.

“While I may not have attended every event in person, my heart has been with you all,” she said.

“Humbled and touched” by the nation’s response, the Queen said there was “no guidebook” on how to mark a Platinum reign but the public’s jubilant celebrations had gained a queenly seal of approval.

