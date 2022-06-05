Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell among stars to grace Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell among stars to grace Platinum Jubilee Pageant

By Press Association
June 5, 2022, 6:10 pm
Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell and Patsy Kensit during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant in front of Buckingham Palace, London, on day four of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Picture date: Sunday June 5, 2022.
Fashion royalty Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell were among the famous faces who celebrated the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant.

Hundreds of “national treasures” joined the Time of Our Lives section of the spectacle in central London, which paid homage to the last seven decades of the monarch’s historic reign.

The celebrities, who have been pivotal to British culture over the last 70 years, travelled through the street parade in decorated open-top double-decker buses each themed to a decade.

Platinum Jubilee
Katherine Jenkins, Chris Eubank and Sir Cliff Richard rode in the 1950s bus. (Yui Mok/PA)

Sir Cliff Richard and Katherine Jenkins were among the first celebrities to grace the pageant as they represented the 1950s.

Following the Queen’s appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at the end of the parade, Sir Cliff said it still feels like the “grandest honour” for him to be near the royal family years later from his first interaction.

Basil Brush, Kate Garraway and Alan Titchmarsh, who was dressed in union jack colours, were part of the 1960s bus which was decorated in psychedelic patterns and flowers.

They were surrounded by people dressed in 1960s-style clothing of bellbottom trousers and bandanas who danced down the road.

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas said the atmosphere was “electric” as she travelled in the 1970s bus.

Platinum Jubilee
Craig Charles, Shirley Ballas and Patrick Mower during the Platinum Jubilee Pageant (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking to broadcaster Anita Rani on the bus, Ballas said: “The atmosphere is absolutely electric, people are really responding. Everyone in the bus is having an absolute ball.”

She was joined by Angela Rippon and Heather Small as well as Emmerdale star Patrick Mower and comedian Lee Mack.

Timmy Mallett dressed in a Union Jack hat featured on the bright blue 1980s bus, which also starred Pudsey and Gary Lineker as people dressed in aerobic wear danced around them.

Platinum Jubilee
Naomi Campbell  (Hannah McKay/PA)

Supermodels Moss and Campbell led stars on the 1990s pageant bus, which was designed in a denim style with images of figures like the Spice Girls.

Following her appearance, Campbell said she was “honoured” to be a part of the event and praised the Queen for “giving herself selflessly to this nation and the world and the Commonwealth”.

Fashion consultant Gok Wan and celebrity chef Heston Blumenthal also represented the 2000s alongside sporting stars Sir Mo Farah and Dame Kelly Holmes.

While Holly Willoughby described the Queen as the “most incredible, amazing iconic lady” as she represented the 2010s in the pageant.

Platinum Jubilee
Holly Willoughby praised the Queen as an ‘iconic lady’ as she travelled in the 2010s bus (Aaron Chown/PA)

Speaking to presenter AJ Odudu on the bus, she added that the atmosphere was “overwhelming” at the event.

Nicole Scherzinger and Rylan were also among the celebrities on the final bus.

Dame Joan Collins and Dame Arlene Phillips featured in the ‘Dame’ section of the parade in an open car procession, alongside Twiggy, real name Dame Lesley Lawson, and Dame Prue Leith.

Great British Bake Off star Dame Prue experienced car trouble during the parade and needed a push by four men in fluorescent jackets.

RuPaul’s Drag Race stars Baga Chipz and Blu Hydrangea were also among the famous faces who featured in a float during the section which paid homage to Pride’s history in the UK.

Strictly Come Dancing professionals including Amy Dowden, Graziano Di Prima and Nancy Xu also headed down the street in a group pedalo-style vehicle.

The street parade also featured seven decades of James Bond cars as well as Del Boy’s three-wheeled van from Only Fools and Horses and Doctor Who Daleks.

A procession of thousands of members of the public accompanied the celebrities, also dressed in outfits representing the fashion and culture changes of the seven decades.

